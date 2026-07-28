A GoFundMe has been launched for the family of Mandy Karolkiewicz, 39, after she was found dead alongside her husband Kris Karolkiewicz, 47, and their six children, in a burning house in Michigan. The family was found dead inside their Grand Haven Township home on Friday, July 24, their relatives said. The house was engulfed in flames.

Michigan family deaths GoFundMe: Funds being raised to help grieving parents after ‘senseless tragedy’ kills 8 (Facebook/kkarolkiewicz, GoFundmMe)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities are now investigating the deaths as a potential murder-suicide, the Independent reported. Some of the family members had gunshot wounds, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Captain Jake Sparks said. Authorities put out the flame and then found the family.

Also Read | Who were Mandy and Kris Karolkiewicz? Michigan couple ID'd after being found dead with their 6 kids inside burning home

Michigan family GoFundMe

The GoFundMe says that “any funds remaining after legal expenses will go toward establishing a scholarship in the children’s memory, creating a lasting legacy that honors their lives and helps future generations.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “This past weekend, our family experienced a tragedy beyond words. Becky and Steve Lawwill, my Aunt and Uncle, lost their daughter and six beloved grandchildren in a senseless tragedy. No words can capture that kind of heartbreak. We’re creating this GoFundMe to help Becky and Steve with the legal expenses they will face as they navigate this painful road ahead. No family should have to bear both the weight of grief and the burden of these costs,” the page reads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This past weekend, our family experienced a tragedy beyond words. Becky and Steve Lawwill, my Aunt and Uncle, lost their daughter and six beloved grandchildren in a senseless tragedy. No words can capture that kind of heartbreak. We’re creating this GoFundMe to help Becky and Steve with the legal expenses they will face as they navigate this painful road ahead. No family should have to bear both the weight of grief and the burden of these costs,” the page reads. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Investigators are working to determine the causes of death of those who died. Authorities did not reveal how many of them had suffered gunshot wounds.

Also Read | Michigan family deaths motive: Chilling details revealed after 8 found dead in burning home; sister speaks out

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We don’t have a cause of death at this point. We’re looking into that,” Sparks said, per People. “We believe everybody that was involved in the situation is in the residence … It’s a complicated scene, a complex scene.”

He also said that the fire was “suspicious,” adding that police are investigating whether it was “intentionally set.”