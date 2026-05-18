Michigan thunderstorm warning: Check map, tornadoes alert and current radar

Michigan thunderstorm warning: Severe weather is anticipated to move from west to east across Michigan on Monday afternoon, May 18, according to officials, bringing with it damaging winds, hail, localized flash flooding, and even the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorms are forecasted for Michigan on May 18, with risks of damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes continuing into May 19.(PTI)

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The Lower Peninsula of Michigan faces the greatest risk of experiencing severe weather, which is predicted to commence in the late morning or early afternoon on Monday, May 18, and persist into the evening. Thunderstorms are also expected to re-emerge on Tuesday afternoon, May 19.

On Monday, the primary threats include isolated tornadoes, hail measuring 1 inch or larger, wind gusts ranging from 40 to 60 mph, and localized flooding, as reported by the National Weather Service in Detroit.

"A Slight Risk again on Tuesday all of southeast Michigan. Potential exists for thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, locally heavy rain, and/or isolated tornado," the NWS stated.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents are encouraged to examine their emergency plans for severe weather and to ensure they have various methods for receiving weather alerts both during the day and at night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents are encouraged to examine their emergency plans for severe weather and to ensure they have various methods for receiving weather alerts both during the day and at night. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Scattered severe storms will be possible across northern Michigan today," the Gaylord NWS office stated on X on May18. "The most likely time for thunderstorms will be between noon and 7 PM. Any strong storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Tornado potential is low at this time." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Scattered severe storms will be possible across northern Michigan today," the Gaylord NWS office stated on X on May18. "The most likely time for thunderstorms will be between noon and 7 PM. Any strong storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Tornado potential is low at this time." {{/usCountry}}

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On Monday, May 18, the L.P. is predicted to experience temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s, while the Upper Peninsula is anticipated to have highs primarily in the 60s to 70s.

Similar weather prediction for Tuesday

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The ongoing severe weather pattern is anticipated to persist on Tuesday, with an additional Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) encompassing the entirety of southeast Michigan. Warm and unstable atmospheric conditions will interact with an incoming cold front, once more facilitating the development of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, particularly between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The storms expected on Tuesday may once again have the potential to produce:

Damaging wind gusts

Large hail

Heavy downpours

Isolated tornadoes

Temperatures expected to decrease

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Following the departure of the active weather pattern, a notable drop in temperatures is anticipated throughout the region. From Tuesday to Wednesday, temperatures are projected to decrease by almost 20 degrees as cooler and drier air flows into the Great Lakes. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to stay in the 60s, providing a welcome respite from the recent heat and humidity. Overnight lows will be in the 40s, indicating that the cooldown does not pose a risk for frost.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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