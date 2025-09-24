Midvale tragedy: Utah couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide, neighbors ‘shell-shocked’

An investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Midvale, Utah, on Tuesday, September 23. Around 11:15 am on the day of the deaths, Unified Police said officers conducted a welfare check at a home near 7500 S. Jefferson Street, as reported by Fox 13. Midvale tragedy: Utah couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide (Pexel -representational image)

Police entered the home and found the husband and the wife dead. Officials are treating the incident as a murder-suicide, according to UPD Sgt. Amee Race, KUTV reported. However, not much has been revealed about the incident yet, including the manner in which they died. It also remains unclear which of them caused the deaths.

Police confirmed that there was no history of violence between the two deceased individuals.

‘Shell-shocked right now’

A neighbor who was close to the deceased man said that the couple appeared to be in a loving relationship. "I’m very shell-shocked right now. I'm still having a hard time processing and believing that they're gone,” Megan Patterson said, according to KUTV. “I keep thinking I’m going to come out and see them in the yard, and he's going to play with my dog and enjoy life with them.”

Another neighbor said that an officer came and asked her if they had heard from the couple lately. She told the police she hadn’t, following which police entered the house and later told the neighbors they were investigating it as a homicide.

The neighbors learnt that it was a possible murder-suicide only after it was reported it the news. "It feels very surreal to think that they were there while we were just going about our lives,” Maddison Klitgaard said. “And for something so tragic to happen so close to us feels ... you hear about that, but you don't think it's going to happen to you."

Klitgaard added that about 20 officers investigated the scene for hours.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).