A GoFundMe has been raising funds for a Mandarin High School student who was seriously injured in an apparent accidental shooting this weekend. Mikah ‘Vegas’ Howell was injured Saturday in an “accidental shooting,” which the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating, News4JAX reported.

Mikah Howell GoFundMe: Mandarin High School student, 17, suffers brain trauma, ‘fighting for his life’ after shooting(GoFundMe)

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The events that led to the shooting remain unclear. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office did not hold a media briefing after Howell was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

According to Howell’s mother Jessica Mcphee, who has opened up about her son’s condition on social media, the teen is a student in the Cambridge AICE Program with dreams of attending the University of Central Florida and becoming a Civil Engineer specializing in Urban Planning and Development.

Mikah Howell GoFundMe

The GoFundMe launched for Howell says that he is now fighting for his life after suffering a brain trauma on June 6, The page described Howell as “an academic and a dedicated football player for Mandarin High School, known for his passion both on and off the field.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Right now, Mikah and his family need the support of their “village” more than ever. His mother is by his side in intensive care, unable to work as she focuses on Mikah’s recovery. The uncertainty and emotional toll are immense, and the financial strain is growing as medical bills and living expenses accumulate,” the page says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Right now, Mikah and his family need the support of their “village” more than ever. His mother is by his side in intensive care, unable to work as she focuses on Mikah’s recovery. The uncertainty and emotional toll are immense, and the financial strain is growing as medical bills and living expenses accumulate,” the page says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The GoFundMe aims to raise $14K. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The GoFundMe aims to raise $14K. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mcphee opened up about her son’s condition in a Facebook comment, writing, “The bullet cannot be removed, and right now we do not know what the future holds. Every day is uncertain. Every hour is a waiting game. We are taking things one moment at a time, praying for healing, strength, and a miracle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mcphee opened up about her son’s condition in a Facebook comment, writing, “The bullet cannot be removed, and right now we do not know what the future holds. Every day is uncertain. Every hour is a waiting game. We are taking things one moment at a time, praying for healing, strength, and a miracle.” {{/usCountry}}

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“He has a way of making every person feel important, like they are the only person in the room. He is kind, loving, compassionate, and fearless. He lights up every room he walks into and leaves people smiling wherever he goes. He loves being around people and genuinely enjoys making others feel seen, valued, and cared for,” his mother said on him.

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Mcphee added, “As his mother, I have watched him grow into an incredible young man. He is wise beyond his years, a natural problem solver, and someone who never gives up when faced with a challenge. If there is something he wants to learn, solve, or accomplish, he puts his whole heart into it until he succeeds. He is not your average teenager. He has big dreams, a bright future, and so much life left to live.”

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Mcphee has been sharing updates on Facebook. In one emotional post, she urged everyone to hug their children and tell them how much they love them.

“I never imagined that one day I would be sitting beside my son’s hospital bed wishing I could hear his voice, see his smile, or feel him wrap his arms around me one more time. Tomorrow is not promised. The next hour is not promised. Life can change in the blink of an eye,” she wrote.

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“Take advantage of every second you are given. Put down the phone. Spend the extra time. Go to the football game. Take the family photo. Say “I love you” one more time. Let the little things go, because one day you may find yourself wishing for just one more ordinary moment, she said, adding that she hopes everyone will raise awareness on “gun safety and gun education.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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