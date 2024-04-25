Mike Johnson calls for Columbia University president Minouche Shafik to resign: ‘Very weak, inept leader’

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has called for the resignation of Columbia University’s president Minouche Shafik amid the ongoing pro-Palestinian protest on the campus. He made the remarks ahead of his visit to the school to condemn the protest. Mike Johnson has called for Columbia University president Minouche Shafik to resign (REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy/File Photo/File Photo, AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

What did Mike Johnson say?

Johnson told radio host Hugh Hewitt that Shafik had been “shown to be a very weak, inept leader” who “cannot even guarantee the safety of Jewish students.” “This President Shafik has shown to be a very weak, inept leader. They cannot even guarantee the safety of Jewish students? They are expected to run for their lives and stay home from class? It’s maddening,” Johnson said.

Several lawmakers have visited the site of the demonstrations. Protesters set up an encampment a week ago. They said they would not leave until the school agrees to divest from Israel or companies that are associated with its war effort.

Jewish students on the campus have said they fear for their safety. Johnson is expected to tour the school and have lunch with them. This week, Columbia announced that for the rest of the semester, classes would be hybrid.

“What we are seeing on these college campuses across the country is disgusting and unacceptable and every leader in this country, every political official, every citizen of good conscience has to speak out and say that, ‘This is not who we are in America,'” Johnson said. He added there must be “accountability, and that is what my colleagues and I will be working on.”

Several other Republican lawmakers from New York have called for Shafik’s resignation. On being asked about calls for Shafik to resign, a university spokesperson said, according to The Hill, “President Shafik is focused on deescalating the rancor on Columbia’s campus. She is working across campus with members of the faculty, administration, and Board of Trustees, and with state, city and community leaders, and appreciates their support.”