Mike Tyson says he wants to ‘die in the ring’ if Jake Paul fight goes ‘bad’

Mike Tyson would prefer to die in the ring. The legendary boxer laid bare his mindset in a recently released clip from an upcoming Netflix documentary on his upcoming bout with Jake Paul. The 58-year-old said that he would be an “immortal” should he win the fight. However, if he fails, he would rather die fighting than on a “hospital bed.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 18: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul attend Fanatics Fest Press Conference at Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Mike Tyson wants to ‘die in the ring’ if Jake Paul fight goes ‘bad’

Tyson is slated to face Paul in a boxing match on Friday, November 15. Revealing his emotions ahead of the fight, the heavyweight champ said, “This is really big for me, if I win, I will be immortal.” “If I do it bad, I don’t want to die in a hospital bed, I want to die in the ring,” he added.

The highly anticipated bout was originally scheduled for July. However, the fight was pushed back to November over Tyson's health scare. The veteran boxer further said in the Netflix clip, “I don’t do anything if I don’t risk being embarrassed.” “Like now I want to fight this young motherf**ker,” he added.

Back in May, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the company co-founded by Paul, announced that the Tyson vs Paul match had been postponed. When the fight was delayed, the YouTuber-turned-boxer boxed Mike Perry, defeating him by knockout in round 6.

In the build-up to the original date of the fight, Tyson suffered a health emergency while flying from Miami to Los Angeles, requiring medical attention. “He [Tyson] became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing,” his publicist Joann Mignano said in a statement to USA Today, adding, “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”