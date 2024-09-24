Jake Paul flaunts big belly in bizarre workout video ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul's latest appearance is raising eyebrows. In an Instagram video shared Monday, the YouTuber-turned-boxer seemingly wore a fake big belly and set a new personal record by bench-pressing 500lbs. The 27-year-old's latest stint comes ahead of his bout with Mike Tyson. The high-stakes boxing match was initially slated for July 20 but was postponed to November 15 after the legendary boxer suffered from an ulcer flare-up while onboard a flight. Jake Paul shared a bizarre workout video, wearing a seemingly fake belly(Jake Paul/ Instagram)

Jake Paul flaunts big belly ahead of Mike Tyson fight; brother Logan quips, ‘When you due?’

In the now-viral video, the Problem Child, who fights in the Cruiserweight division, showcases a big belly as he apparently benches 500 lbs. As Jake is well-known for his prank and parody videos, fans pointed out that the video was a skit and, along with his belly, the weights were also fake.

ALSO READ: Jojo Siwa's bedazzled bulge, nipple top in new magazine cover sparks debate

His own brother, Logan Paul, quipped, “When you due bro?” This remark and the fact that some of his stomach tattoos were missing strongly suggest that the internet personality wore a fake belly.

Jake captioned the video, “Strongest boxer in existence.” After seeing a surge in “baby bump” remarks, he humoured with the pregnancy jokes and commented, “Name a stronger pregnant person than me…” However, not all of his fans were impressed by his seemingly hilarious skit.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce's mom Donna gushes over his relationship with ‘generous’ Taylor Swift

One Instagram user commented, “What does faking a bench press of 405 do for your career? Smh I don't get it” Another user said, “Fake Press, Fake BELLY, just like your fake fights.”

The video made its way to other social media platforms, with X users retweeting it and sharing their reactions. “I’ve never been more confident in Mike Tyson than after watching this video that Jake Paul just put out on Instagram,” wrote an X user.