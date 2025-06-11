Mikie Sherrill net worth: NJ Gov hopeful scored massive gains in stock market; makes whopping salary

Representative Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) won the Democratic nomination in New Jersey's high-stakes gubernatorial race. She beat five candidates vying for the spot, including Rep. Josh Gottheimer, AP and Washington Post declared on Tuesday. First elected to the House in 2018, the 53-year-old has made thousands in salary and has a massive net worth, according to latest estimates. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) won the Democratic nomination in New Jersey(AP)

Quiver Quantitative reported in May 2025 that Sherill has a net worth of $10.2 million.

Net Worth Estimates

Quiver Quantitative estimates Sherrill’s net worth at $10.2 million, ranking her 81st in Congress. The trading platform further added that her net worth includes $3.9 million in publicly traded assets. Her net worth was $9.7 million on April 21, 2025, reflecting a $326.5K stock market gain in the prior month.

Read More: Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey primary: All on Governor hopeful's husband, Jason Hedberg, and children

In 2019, Sherrill’s assets ranged from $1.3 million to $4 million, per shorenewsnetwork.com. By 2024, disclosures showed $4 million to $13 million, with an average increase of $7 million, according to Newsmax and Washington Free Beacon.

When asked about making $7 million in stock trades, she denied citing her husband’s financial activities and broad asset categories.

The New Jersey Monitor reported that Rep Sherrill and her husband, a broker, reported roughly $3.2 million in income for 2024. The publication cited their tax returns to further add that the couple reported $114,970 in dividend income from index and exchange-traded funds.

Members of Congress are paid a $174,000 salary.

Rep Sherrill will now face Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who had President Donald Trump's endorsement. In a victory speech, she criticized Ciattarelli as a “lackey” of the president's, invoked New Jersey's role in the American Revolution and hinted at the state's role as one of just two holding a race for governor a year after the presidential election.

“New Jersey once again stands at the front lines," she said. “We are in an American crisis, but not in a war for independence but a fight for our future.”