Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey primary: All on Governor hopeful's husband, Jason Hedberg, and children

Rep. Mikie Sherrill has clinched the Democratic nomination for governor of New Jersey to succeed two-term Governor Phil Murphy, while stomping five-other major candidates, per Decision Desk HQ. Mikie Sherrill secures the Democratic nomination for New Jersey governor, overcoming five major candidates. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo(REUTERS)

While Sherrill’s political career continues to rise, her personal life has always been rooted. She is now married to Jason Hedberg. The two met as classmates at the United States Naval Academy, where both laid the foundation for their military careers.

Together, the couple has built a home in Montclair, New Jersey, where they’ve lived since 2010 and raising their four “school-aged children” together.