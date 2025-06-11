Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey primary: All on Governor hopeful's husband, Jason Hedberg, and children

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 11, 2025 06:32 AM IST

Rep. Mikie Sherrill has won the Democratic nomination for New Jersey governor, defeating five opponents.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill has clinched the Democratic nomination for governor of New Jersey to succeed two-term Governor Phil Murphy, while stomping five-other major candidates, per Decision Desk HQ. 

Mikie Sherrill secures the Democratic nomination for New Jersey governor, overcoming five major candidates. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo(REUTERS)
Mikie Sherrill secures the Democratic nomination for New Jersey governor, overcoming five major candidates. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo(REUTERS)

While Sherrill’s political career continues to rise, her personal life has always been rooted. She is now married to Jason Hedberg. The two met as classmates at the United States Naval Academy, where both laid the foundation for their military careers.

Together, the couple has built a home in Montclair, New Jersey, where they’ve lived since 2010 and raising their four “school-aged children” together.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey primary: All on Governor hopeful's husband, Jason Hedberg, and children
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On