Who was Gary England? Longtime Oklahoma meteorologist dies at 85

Gary England, the former chief meteorologist at Oklahoma City's CBS affiliate KWTV-DT, passed away at the age of 85. His family announced his passing on June 10, 2025. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Oklahoma meteorologist Gary England has passed away. (X)

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Gary England passed this evening. Gary passed peacefully on the evening of June 10th surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife of 63 years, Mary, and his loving daughter, Molly. Gary was proud to have protected Oklahoma from its deadliest storms. He will be deeply and forever missed," his family said in a statement.

Who Was Gary England?

Born on October 3, 1939, in Seiling, Oklahoma, Gary England was a proud native of the state. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he attended the University of Oklahoma, earning a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and meteorology in 1965. England joined KWTV in 1972, where delivered critical weather updates to Oklahomans for over four decades. His work earned him numerous awards.

"I liked storms. They scared the heck out of me, but I loved them. I always was just that way," England told The Oklahoman in a 2002 interview.

England retired in 2013 as KWTV’s chief meteorologist. He is survived by his wife, Mary Carlisle, whom he met while briefly attending Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, their daughter, Molly, and grandchildren, Chloe and Cassidy.

Tributes

Colleagues honored England's contributions following his passing.

KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong posted: “You knew him as an Oklahoma legend, a Hall of Famer. I knew him as friend. Gary - I love you and will forever miss you, but I’m so thankful to have been able to work so closely with you doing what we both shared such a passion for. ‘Simply the Best.’”

Sherry Marshall, President and CEO of Science Museum Oklahoma, told The Oklahoman via email: “Gary England was a weather coverage pioneer; there is no telling how many future meteorologists he influenced in his many years making weather science available and understandable to as many Oklahomans as possible. He 'raised' an entire generation of future meteorologists who now carry on his legacy.”

“Beyond his impact on future generations, countless lives were saved through his commitment and dedication of building better weather awareness and keeping us safe. Gary England simply shaped the way Oklahomans understand weather.”