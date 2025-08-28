Minneapolis school shooting being probed as terrorism, ‘hate crime targeting Catholics’: FBI chief

FBI chief Kash Patel said the bureau is investigating the Minneapolis, Minnesota shooting as “an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics.” FBI Director Kash Patel(AP)

He further added, “There were 2 fatalities, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old. In addition, 14 children and 3 adults were injured.” Patel added, “The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman.”

Kash Patel said the agency will continue to provide updates on the ongoing investigation into the Minnesota shooting “with the public as we are able.”

The attack took place at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, which also houses a grammar school. Hospital officials said 17 people were injured, including 14 children, seven of whom remain in critical condition.

Talking to the Associated Press, Michael Simpson said his 10-year-old grandson, Weston Halsne, was grazed by a bullet as he sat near the church windows.

His voice shaking as he left the school grounds, Simpson said the violence during Mass on the third day of school left him questioning his faith. “I don’t know where He is,” Simpson said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the gunman, who was in his early 20s, was armed with a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol. He added that the suspect did not have a significant criminal history.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he had been fully briefed on the shooting. “The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings nationwide until sunset on Sunday, August 31, to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Catholic school.

“I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 31, 2025,” read the White House proclamation.