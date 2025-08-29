Minneapolis school shooting: Gunman Robin Westman's mother Mary Grace refuses to cooperate with cops

The mother of Minneapolis mass shooter Robin Westman is not cooperating with police and has hired a criminal defense lawyer after the deadly school shooting that killed two children and injured 18 others, as reported by New York Post. Mary Grace worked as a secretary at Annunciation for five years before retiring in 2021, according to the church’s website.(@CollinRugg/ X)

Police said Mary Grace Westman, who worked at Annunciation Catholic School, the target of the 23-year-old gunman, has not responded to investigators.

“We have not been successful in talking to the shooter’s mother,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a Thursday press conference.

He gave no details on attempts to contact her but said officers executed four search warrants Wednesday and collected hundreds of pieces of evidence, including electronic devices.

Fox News reported that Mary Grace later hired criminal defense attorney Ryan Garry. “She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability but is seeking an attorney to deal with calls like this,” Garry said.

Records show Mary Grace signed Robin’s legal name change in 2020, from Robert to Robin, in support of the gender identity change.

In a manifesto posted on YouTube, Robin wrote about regret over being transgender. “I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I’m tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,” he wrote.

“I can’t cut my hair now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack,” he wrote.

“I regret being trans. I wish I was a girl, I just know I cannot achieve that body with the technology we have today. I also can’t afford that,” Robin wrote.

Mary Grace worked as a secretary at Annunciation for five years before retiring in 2021, according to the church’s website. Robin also graduated from the school, which is located less than a mile from the family’s home.

On Wednesday morning, Robin opened fire through the school’s stained-glass windows during a back-to-school Mass. Two children were killed and 18 others injured, including 15 students. Several remain in critical condition.