Minneapolis tense after ICE agent shoots woman. What's happening? 10 points

A Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot a Minneapolis driver on Wednesday amid the President Donald Trump-led administration's immigration crackdown in the city. The victim has been identified as Renee Nicole Macklin Good (37), a mother of a 6-year-old. (via REUTERS)

While federal officials have called the shooting, which resulted in the death of the woman, an act of self-defense, the mayor of the city described it as unnecessary and reckless, the Associated Press reported. The victim has been identified as Renee Nicole Macklin Good (37), a mother of a 6-year-old. A video posted to social media shows a woman, who describes Macklin Good as her wife, sobbing while sitting near the deceased's vehicle.

The contrasting narratives has led to federal officials and local leaders disputing each others' claims. Here is what happened during and in the aftermath of the incident.

Minneapolis woman shooting: 10 points • The incident took place in a residential neighbourhood south of downtown Minneapolis, with videos taken by bystanders showing an officer approaching the SUV that the woman was driving, and demanding that she open the door.

•As the Honda began to move forward, a different ICE officer pulls out his weapon and fires at least two shots into the vehicle from close range and jumps back as the car moves forward, AP reported. The vehicle then speeds towards two cars parked nearby and crashes to a stop. It was not clear from the video of the SUV made contact with any officer.

• After the incident, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the ICE officer, who has not yet been identified, was experienced and had “followed his training” and “did exactly what he’s been taught to do in that situation.”

• Noem alleged that the officers were trying to push a vehicle out of snow when a group of protestors descended on them, adding that the officers had just completed an operation and were trying to return to their headquarters.

• Noem claimed that the woman had “weaponized her vehicle, and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over with it.” “This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism,” Noem said.

• Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey shunned Noem's version of events as “garbage”, while saying that he had watched the videos of the incident and the shooting was avoidable. Frey said the ICE agents were “ripping families apart” and "sowing chaos". City police chief Brian O’Hara, while describing the shooting to reporters, did not indicate that the driver was trying to harm anyone, according to AP.

• Following the shooting, public schools in the city cancelled classes citing “safety concerns” related to the incident, New York Times reported.

• Thousands of people gathered at the vigil for the victim to protest the immigration crackdown, with state representative Leigh Finke of St. Paul calling her a “loved and celebrated community member.”

• US President Trump said Good had “viciously ran over the ICE Officer.” “. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly,” Trump added. US Vice President JD Vance, after the incident, said the woman had lost her life in a “tragedy of her own making", and backed ICE agents.

• Politicians in Minnesota have blamed the Trump administration's crackdown, saying it had resulted in the fatal shooting. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has warned that he is prepared to deploy the state's National Guard, CNN reported.