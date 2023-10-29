Minnesota: Chase of thief leads police to 'Airbnb house' having 11 guns

Police searching for a credit card thief in Minnesota ended up busting an Airbnb house having 11 guns in it. Investigations are on to ascertain the owner of the guns, according to a report by the New York Post. Guns seized in the police operation(Ramsey County Undersheriff)

In search of the thief, the police reached an Airbnb on 108th Avenue in the Maple Grove area and contacted the owner. At the place, a booze-filled birthday party was going on. The revellers were more than 50 in number, in a violation to the 10-person limit as per the rental agreement. The party-goers were between the ages of 15 and 21.

The suspected credit card thief was arrested and sent to the county jail. On finding the cache, the police termed the house as “Airbnb turned Machinegunbnb.” Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin informed that during the party, the revellers had “been posting pictures on social media and smoking.”

According to the report, guns were hidden in purses and backpacks. One gun was found in a “Heads Up!” game box, and another was stored in an empty McDonald’s bag. Other guns were found behind TVs and furniture, unfinished walls.

“This is especially concerning because several of the party attendees are part of a ‘group’ that has enemies – or as they call them, ‘opps,'” wrote Martin.

“The best part is we got 11 guns off the street that won’t shoot somebody, kill somebody you know, or be used for robbery or anything else,” Martin told Law & Crime.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher highlighted that police were shocked by the number of guns found. Bob said deputies “always expect a couple, but we were shocked by the number.”

Meanwhile, Police will test-fire the guns and enter the resulting data into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to ascertain if they were used in unsolved crimes, and searched for fingerprints and DNA.

