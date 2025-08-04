Missing Naperville woman update: Search underway for Olasinmibo ‘Sinmi’ Abosede at Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve

A large-scale search is currently underway for Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede, a missing woman last seen in Naperville, Illinois. Abosede was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, July 30, near the intersection of Sudbury Street and Lindsay Drive. Search is underway for missing Naperville woman Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede.(City of Naperville press release)

Search underway at Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve

On Monday, the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County announced in a Facebook post that a coordinated search effort is taking place at Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve.

“We are assisting the Naperville Police Department with their efforts to locate a missing person, Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede, who was last seen in Naperville on the morning of Wednesday, July 30,” the post said.

“Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, the Naperville Police Department and the Naperville Emergency Management Agency will conduct a large-scale search at Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve. The search will involve approximately 30–40 trained volunteers and K9 teams.”

“The preserve and parking lots will remain open, but visitors may notice increased activity. Please follow any guidance from authorities and avoid interfering with search operations,” the post added.

According to the Illinois State Police, Abosede is 46 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs around 190 pounds. She has black hair and was last seen wearing a black head scarf, a black Adidas jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, gray sweatpants, and black Crocs. Police noted that she has a medical condition that places her at risk.

Authorities added that foul play is not suspected in her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Abosede’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Naperville Police Investigations Division at 630-548-1421.