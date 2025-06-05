Missouri tornado tracker: When will twister hit St Louis, Chesterfield, St Peters?

Several cities in Missouri were under a tornado warning on Wednesday. Areas affected by the National Weather Service (NWS) notice included portions of St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. The tornado warning was issued through 4 PM local time. Several cities in Missouri were under a tornado warning on Wednesday

The warning follows a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado, located over Bridgeton and moving northeast at 20 mph, posing significant risks to residents and infrastructure, per NWS St. Louis.

This alert comes amid heightened regional concerns after the devastating May 16, 2025, EF3 tornado that killed five in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, several videos on social media showed a tornado approaching Chesterfield.

“Another confirmed tornado ongoing in St Louis, MO metro, just NE of Chesterfield, moving NE. strong rotation (upper right panel) in Doppler velocity data. Debris lofted into radar signal (lower left panel) shown in dual pol correlation coefficient data,” one local wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Tornado Warning Details

The NWS confirmed radar-indicated rotation, signaling a potential tornado that could produce flying debris, damage or destroy mobile homes, harm roofs, windows, and vehicles, and cause tree damage, per weather.gov. Maximum hail size is less than 1 inch, reducing hail-related risks, but the tornado threat remains critical.

Location and Path: At 3:21 PM CDT, the storm was centered over Bridgeton, moving northeast at 20 mph. Affected areas include St. Charles, Florissant, Alton, Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Godfrey, Bridgeton, West Alton, Portage Des Sioux, and Orchard Farms, as well as the First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site and Interstate 70 between exits 227 and 231.

The warning covers densely populated suburbs and key infrastructure, raising concerns after recent storms damaged 5,000 buildings in St. Louis.

Safety and Preparedness

The NWS advised residents to:

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.

If outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, seek the nearest substantial shelter to avoid flying debris.