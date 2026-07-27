Mitch McConnell releases new ‘proof of life’ photo from hospital: Is Kentucky Senator getting back to work?

Senator Mitch McConnell's office and the Senate's attending physician offered fresh details about his health on Monday. This comes as speculations about the senator's condition have been spreading online and in the media.

Mitch McConnell shares update and ‘proof of life’ photo

Senator Mitch McConnell shared new photo (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

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McConnell's office released a photo of the senator from the hospital. He can be seen smiling alongside his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

“I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders,” McConnell said. He added that he would miss the annual "Fancy Farm" event in Kentucky this year because of his recovery.

Will Mitch McConnell return to work?

Senator says he's not yet ready to get back to work in the Senate.

"I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also said he would not be able to attend the annual "Fancy Farm" event in Kentucky this year because of his recovery. “As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I'm looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon,” McConnell added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said he would not be able to attend the annual "Fancy Farm" event in Kentucky this year because of his recovery. “As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I'm looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon,” McConnell added. {{/usCountry}}

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And earlier statements by physician made clear that he is not ready to return to the office. "His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”

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Social media reaction

The latest photo has not stopped the online chatter. Reacting to the update, one user wrote, "it looks like the same photo as last time this guy's dead."

Another commented, "Old Man Happy to Continue Getting Paid for Doing Nothing."

A third user wrote, "It's sad at this point. He's either dead or seriously unwell and I'd like for him to be able to retire with what little grace he still has."

Another said, “If you need to release proof of life photos, you should not be in congress.”

Other ‘proof of life photos’

This is not the first time a hospital photo of McConnell has led to speculation instead of settling. When McConnell first revealed in a statement that a fall had led to his hospitalization, he shared a photo with wife Elaine Chao in which he held a copy of the Washington Post's sports section, seen as an attempt to prove his condition.

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Also Read: Mitch McConnell: Senator's office staff walks away as reporter demands video ‘proof of life’; watch

That photo was also questioned online and conspiracy theorists and people said it was AI generated.

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Then another photo was released, which was also questioned.

Also Read: Mitch McConnell update: Conspiracy theorist says 'a lot is wrong' with Senator's new ‘proof of life’ photo

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McConnell who is 84, was first hospitalized in June after a fall at his home that caused him to lose consciousness and he also had a mild case of pneumonia during his hospital stay. He had also been hospitalized in 2023 with a concussion after a fall at a hotel.

As per The Independent, in the closely divided upper chamber, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, McConnell's vote remains important. He has largely backed his party and the president but has also opposed the administration at times, such as when he spoke out against the president's planned Department of Justice "weaponization" fund.

Since stepping down as Senate GOP leader, McConnell has taken a smaller role, partly due to declining health. McConnell is not seeking re-election this year, and his term will end in 2026 after more than four decades in the Senate. His seat is expected to go to another Republican.