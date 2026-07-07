Mitch McConnell’s staff faces MAGA fury amid brain dead rumors, ‘Produce proof if he’s still alive and well’

Several MAGA supporters are insisting that aides of Sen. Mitch McConnell furnish evidence that the 84-year-old is still alive, nearly a month following his hospitalization.

Amid growing speculation about Mitch McConnell's health, no updates have been issued since his hospitalization. (Bloomberg)

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Concerns regarding the Kentucky Republican are escalating as his team declines to share any updates regarding his treatment, current health status, or the possibility of his return to work after being hospitalized on June 14.

Mitch McConnell health update: Senator gets ‘outpouring of support’

McConnell's team has consistently released the same statement, expressing that he “appreciates the outpouring of support” as he undergoes treatment following his discovery unconscious and in need of CPR at his residence in Washington, D.C., after an apparent cardiac arrest.

The uncertainty regarding the severity of McConnell's condition intensified when it was revealed that the senator's spouse, former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao, 73, traveled to Beijing and met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng just three days after McConnell's hospitalization.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Mitch McConnell’s daughter? Senator's eldest daughter deactivates her X account amid ‘brain dead’ rumors Laura Loomer makes big ‘brain dead’ claim {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Mitch McConnell’s daughter? Senator's eldest daughter deactivates her X account amid ‘brain dead’ rumors Laura Loomer makes big ‘brain dead’ claim {{/usCountry}}

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Far-right activist Laura Loomer has asserted, referencing unnamed sources, that McConnell is in a “vegetative state,” or “brain dead,” and is “not coming back.”

Independent journalist Desirée Townsend, who acquired EMS dispatch audio from the moment McConnell was discovered unconscious at his residence, stated that she has been hearing "the same thing from my sources" for several days and is currently awaiting at the hospital for when his family “eventually decides to move him off life support."

MAGA seeks answers on McConnell's health status

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Several other MAGA figures have called for McConnell’s office to provide an update confirming that the former Senate Republican leader is still alive, while also questioning why such an update has not been issued already.

In a post on X, Matthew Boyle, the Washington bureau chief for the conservative news outlet Breitbart, said, “McConnell’s staff should produce proof of the senator’s condition one way or another right now."

Also Read: Mitch McConnell’s staff faces MAGA fury amid brain dead rumors, ‘Produce proof if he’s still alive and well’

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MAGA influencer Catturd also sought answer about McConnell's health status. “It’s really easy for Mitch McConnell’s team to prove he’s still alive and well. Just do a video from the hospital. Why won’t they do it?”

McConnell’s team is headed by his long-time, media-shy aide Terry Carmack, who is projected to earn over $226,000 this year.

In other news, President Donald Trump associate Steve Bannon has fueled online speculation suggesting that the senator’s office is concealing his health status from the public to “avoid triggering a special election” that would enable outgoing Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie to run as an independent.

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Should McConnell resign or be deemed unfit to continue his duties before August 3, Kentucky law permits Governor Andy Beshear to initiate a special election. After August 3, any special election to succeed McConnell and complete the remainder of his term would take place concurrently with the general election in November.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune stated last month that he had a conversation with McConnell shortly after the 84-year-old was hospitalized, indicating that McConnell "sounded good."

“He wants to be back, but I’ll defer to his staff on when,” Thune stated on June 15.

McConnell, who holds the record as the longest-serving Senate party leader in history, has faced numerous health challenges and injuries in his later years of service.

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These challenges include medical incidents where he appeared to freeze and ceased speaking mid-sentence, along with several falls, one of which necessitated the use of a wheelchair.