Monstrous Hurricane Milton spawns tornado supercells hours ahead of landfall: ‘Seek shelter now!’

The monstrous Hurricane Milton is fast approaching Florida, bringing “storm surge” and “tornadic supercells.” Expected to make landfall in The Sunshine State between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, Milton has been dubbed “an extremely dangerous major hurricane.” With evacuation windows in several counties coming to a close, residents are bracing for the Category 4 hurricane's impact. Hurricane Milton has spawned tornadoes across Florida hours ahead of its landfall(X)

Tornadoes wreak havoc in Florida as residents brace for Hurricane Milton's ‘catastrophic’ landfall

The powerful storm was spinning northeast at 17 mph about 190 miles off the coast of Tampa Wednesday morning. “If Milton stays on its course, this will be the most powerful hurricane to hit Tampa Bay in over 100 years,” the National Weather Service warned. It had maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, spawning a “tornadic supercell,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

More than 41 tornado warnings had been issued by Wednesday afternoon, meteorologist Sammy Hadi of the NWS said. “As we remain on the northeastern side of Milton today, additional tornadoes remain possible,” the National Weather Service in Miami wrote on X. “Stay alert!” So far, there have been seven confirmed tornado sightings, leading to a continuous increase in alerts.

NWS Miami shared a mid-day update on X, writing, “10/9 at 3pm: Here is a view of all of the *Tornado Warnings* issued by NWS Tampa Bay, NWS Miami, and NWS Melbourne thus far. As of 3pm, 53 total tornado warnings have been issued today…41 issued by NWS Miami Please remain aware for current and future tornado warnings!”

In a separate tweet, The NWS Miami urged residents to “seek shelter now!” Another tornado warning issued at 2:17 pm reads, “You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible,” per Washington Post.

‘Extremely dangerous’ tornados caught on camera

National weather reporter Ali Reid shared photos and videos of a tornado-hit Fort Myers on X:

“Tornado damage here in Fort Myers ahead of Hurricane #Milton making landfall. Roofs completely blown off homes. People now seeking alternate shelter. Orangewood Avenue. Downed trees, power lines, fences. Power is out. Thankfully, no reported injuries.”

Footage of a “violent” tornado that hit Hendry County earlier today was also shared on social media. Additionally, traffic cameras on I-75 near Miccosukee, Florida, captured a dramatic scene of a tornado crossing the highway.