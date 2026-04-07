Montebello fire visuals: Blaze at Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital, evacuation underway; watch

A fire broke out at the Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital (Beverly hospital) on West Beverly Boulevard in Montebello, California, on Monday. The fire was reported at the emergency room of the hospital and has now been safely extinguished. Representational image.

Fox 11 reported that evacuations were ongoing at the hospital even though the fire was extinguished within a few minutes. Several of the patients were moved to nearby hospitals, local media reported, though an exact number of such patients was not provided.

Visuals of the fire was captured live from copper by local news channels. It showed a massive police response underway at the location, with several police and emergency response vehicles spotted.

The Montebello Police Department closed Beverly Boulevard and nearby streets. No word has been provided on when the streets could reopen. As of now, there are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story is being updated.