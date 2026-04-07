Montebello fire visuals: Blaze at Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital, evacuation underway; watch
Fire at Adventist Health White Memorial (Beverly hospital) Hospital ER was quickly contained and extinguished; no ongoing threat reported.
A fire broke out at the Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital (Beverly hospital) on West Beverly Boulevard in Montebello, California, on Monday. The fire was reported at the emergency room of the hospital and has now been safely extinguished.
Fox 11 reported that evacuations were ongoing at the hospital even though the fire was extinguished within a few minutes. Several of the patients were moved to nearby hospitals, local media reported, though an exact number of such patients was not provided.
Visuals of the fire was captured live from copper by local news channels. It showed a massive police response underway at the location, with several police and emergency response vehicles spotted.
The Montebello Police Department closed Beverly Boulevard and nearby streets. No word has been provided on when the streets could reopen. As of now, there are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More