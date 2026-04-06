Potawatomi Casino fire: What caused the blaze near Milwaukee hotel? Scary videos surface
Photos and videos from the scene show heavy smoke and multiple fire crews responding to the incident.
Update (1:45 p.m. EDT): The fire near the Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee is now under control, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski confirmed in a text to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. There have been no reported injuries. Officials said the blaze started after a boiler system failure.
Meteorologist Brendan Johnson added on Facebook, "We've learned from the Milwaukee FD that there was a fire in the HVAC air handling system on the roof of the casino. The fire is under control. No injuries, but there is a large amount of smoke."
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Initial report: A massive fire has broken out near the Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee. The casino, located on Canal Street, is being evacuated. The street is closed in the area. The hotel itself is not being evacuated.
What caused the fire?
In a Facebook post, the business said the fire is believed to have caused by a boiler system failure on the property.
"There has been a boiler system failure on property that has resulted in a fire. The entire casino is being evacuated. The hotel is on a different system and is not being evacuated at this time," the business said.
Videos surface
Photos and videos from the scene show heavy smoke and multiple fire crews responding to the incident.
Witness reports
Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the fire.
One person wrote on X, "Potawatomi hotel & Casino is currently on fire! Multiple fire trucks and police arriving right now. Check on your people. Stay safe Milwaukee."
Another added, "Just passing Potawatomi it’s on fire. We seen it from the freeway."
A third user reported, "Smoke is billowing out at a good clip when we drove past on the interstate."
Another witness wrote, “A giant fire at @potawatomi_mke is ongoing. Like 15 fire trucks just zoomed by my office on Canal Street.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More