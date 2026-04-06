Mass shooting at Cinemark Theater in Allen, Texas? Authorities issue major update
The Allen Fire Department said the activity was part of planned training exercises being conducted alongside the Allen Police Department.
Several social media posts reported heavy police activity near the Cinemark Theater in Allen, Texas, on Monday, sparking fears of a possible mass shooting.
One scanner post claimed, "Mass shooting with multiple victims at Allen theater. As discussed during the dispatch call, emergency crews responded to reports of a possible mass shooting at a theater near State Highway 121 in Allen. Multiple patients were mentioned over the radio, and police, fire, and EMS units were dispatched and on scene."
Fire department issues update
However, authorities later clarified that there was no shooting.
The Allen Fire Department said the activity was part of planned training exercises being conducted alongside the Allen Police Department. The exercises are scheduled to continue through Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, the department stated, “Allen Fire Department and Allen Police Department will be conducting joint training exercises each morning at Allen Cinemark today through Wednesday. You may notice emergency vehicles and personnel in the area, but there is no cause for alarm. This is only training as we continue working together to keep our community safe.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More