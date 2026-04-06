Mass shooting at Cinemark Theater in Allen, Texas? Authorities issue major update

Several social media posts reported heavy police activity near the Cinemark Theater in Allen, Texas, on Monday, sparking fears of a possible mass shooting. Planned training exercises are being conducted near the Cinemark Theater in Allen, Texas. (Unsplash)

One scanner post claimed, "Mass shooting with multiple victims at Allen theater. As discussed during the dispatch call, emergency crews responded to reports of a possible mass shooting at a theater near State Highway 121 in Allen. Multiple patients were mentioned over the radio, and police, fire, and EMS units were dispatched and on scene."

Fire department issues update However, authorities later clarified that there was no shooting.

The Allen Fire Department said the activity was part of planned training exercises being conducted alongside the Allen Police Department. The exercises are scheduled to continue through Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the department stated, “Allen Fire Department and Allen Police Department will be conducting joint training exercises each morning at Allen Cinemark today through Wednesday. You may notice emergency vehicles and personnel in the area, but there is no cause for alarm. This is only training as we continue working together to keep our community safe.”