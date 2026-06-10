More than 1,100 migrants have been rescued off the coast of Mauritania in less than two weeks, its coastguard said Tuesday, signalling a resurgence in migration along the perilous Atlantic route. More than 1,100 migrants rescued off Mauritania in past fortnight: coastguard

Thousands of people, most of them young, have tried to reach Europe from west Africa in recent years, mainly via Spain's Canary Islands, on overcrowded and often dilapidated boats known as pirogues.

The latest departures took place a few days after the major Muslim festival of Tabaski at the end of May, following a lull for several months.

Given the new uptick "at this rate, arrivals could reach an unprecedented level this year", Ahmed Moulaye, director of the Mauritanian coastguard's irregular migration unit, told AFP.

Moulaye said 1,187 migrants were rescued in Mauritanian waters since May 28.

The eight intercepted pirogues came from the nearby countries of The Gambia and Senegal but the nationalities of those on board were not specified, Pierre Beziz, a European diplomat stationed in the capital, Nouakchott, told AFP.

One was stopped around 2:00 am on Tuesday off Mamghar, some 200 km north of Nouakchott, according to the coastguard.

The migrants were taken to new temporary reception centres in Nouakchott and the northwest city of Nouadhibou which are funded by the European Union.

The individuals were registered to determine whether they are vulnerable or eligible for international protection.

A recent tightening of maritime controls in Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco has led to a shift in the departure points of clandestine boats bound for the Canary Islands.

Migrants are now departing from further south, particularly from the coasts of The Gambia and Guinea, lengthening the time spent at sea and increasing the dangers.

Many African migrants have turned to the clandestine route as Europe drastically restricted the issuance of visas and strengthened border control.

Thousands of people have died or disappeared attempting to reach Europe along the route in recent years.

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