Mystery as Texas teen found alone covered in dried blood inside wrecked pickup truck – but the blood isn't his

A Texas teen was reportedly found covered in dried blood inside his wrecked vehicle in an incident that still appears to be a mystery. 18-year-old Aaron Richard is reportedly being “uncooperative” and refusing to help law enforcement understand what happened. Texas teen Aaron Richard found covered in dried blood inside wrecked pickup truck (Tarrant County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office found Richard inside his white, single-cab 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck early Monday, June 24. They were responding to a “major accident” off Interstate 20 in Fort Worth.”

Deputies found a large amount of blood “on the pickup and the suspect” but mysteriously, the blood does not belong to Richard, officials believe. It is also believed that the blood was not a result of the crash, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The incident

In a Facebook post, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “On 06/24/2024, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office responded to a major accident where deputies noticed a large amount of dried blood on the pickup and the suspect. This occurred on FM 2871 at IH 20 at approximately 1:55am this morning. The driver was uncooperative when asked about the source of the blood.”

“The driver was identified as 18-year-old Aaron Richard. He was driving a 1997 white single cab Chevrolet pickup with Texas license plate DFH2650. There is noticeable damage to the driver’s side door, the tailgate, and front left quarter panel. A traffic cone was found in the bed of the pickup. There is a large amount of blood along the driver’s side A-frame, as well as the outside of the bed. The back window of the pickup also has some writing on it,” post says.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office – Criminal Investigation Division at 817-884-1305 and reference report #2024-08630.

Richard was reportedly arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated. He was subsequently booked into the Lon Evans Corrections Center, New York Post reported. He was later released on a $500 bond.

It is unclear if anyone is in danger or has been killed, and the sheriff’s office did not specify anything about the same. Richard is now serving a six-month probationary sentence for a disorderly conduct charge in Haltom City. No more information has been released on what may have led to the crash.