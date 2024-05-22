3 Indian-origin students killed in a car crash in US, two injured

Three Indian students' lost their lives in a ghastly car accident in Alpharetta, Georgia. Two others were critically injured. Sriya Avasarala, Aryan Joshi and Anvi Sharma lost their life in a fatal car accident in US(Instagram/ahs_cricket, ugakalakaar and uga_shikaari)

The accident occurred on Monday while driving along Westside Parkway, located north of Maxwell Road.

The victims, all 18 years old, were identified as Aryan Joshi, Sriya Avasarala, and Anvi Sharma.

Who were Sriya Avasarala, Aryan Joshi and Anvi Sharma?

Aryan Joshi has just completed his senior year at Alpharetta High School, whereas Sriya Avasarala and Anvi Sharma are first-year university students at the University of Georgia.

The injured students were Rithwak Somepalli, a Georgia State University goer and the driver of the Honda Accord, and Mohammed Liyakath, a senior at Alpharetta High School.

According to Alpharetta Police, speed was likely a primary factor in the accident. They are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip over and land upside down in a tree line.

Aryan Joshi and Sriya Avasarala died on the spot. Anvi Sharma, who was seated in the rear of the vehicle, was transported to North Fulton Hospital, where she passed away from her injuries.

The wounded are being treated in the same facility.

Community mourns as they grapple with the sudden loss

Sriya Avasarala was in the Shikaari petite dance team of the University of Georgia, and Anvi Sharma was in the Kalakaar a cappella group of the same university

Shikaari group poured their condolences through an X (formerly Twitter) post: “You were such an amazing dancer, friend and just person to be around.”

The Kalakaar group stated that they received the news of Anvi, and it was shocking and devastating.

Aryan Joshi's Alpharetta High School's cricket team posted on Instagram, “He was one of our biggest supporters and his support was one of the most crucial factor in all our wins.”