Nancy Guthrie case: 5 things on son Camron Guthrie, after Savannah revealed he was first to suspect kidnapping

Camron Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's brother, gained attention last month after she revealed that he had immediately recognized Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping was a ransom case. In an interview with Hoda Kotb, the TODAY show host disclosed that Camron thought Savannah's fame made their 84-year-old mother a target for ransom kidnapping. Camron Guthrie, an ex-Air National Guard pilot, was the first to identify Nancy's kidnapping as a ransom case. Here are 5 things to know about him. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

Here are five key things to know about Camron Guthrie, as the search for Nancy takes a turn with new technology used by the authorities to examine the DNA found at her Tucson house in Arizona.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie fought back': Ex-FBI agent points to chilling blood evidence

1. Camron Guthrie was a pilot in the Air National Guard. Camron is a former Air National Guard pilot.

During a July 2012 segment on Today, Camron and Savannah took a flight in an F-16 aircraft. Then, in August 2018, he logged his final flight as an F-16 pilot, which the Today co-anchor celebrated on Instagram.

In an Instagram post, Savannah had written, “I have never been more proud of my big brother. He has flown for our country for 26 years, and continues to serve proudly in the 'Green Mountain Boys' - the Vermont Air National Guard. He is the pride of our family and one of this country's finest.”

2. Publicly appealed to possible abductors. In emotional statements released alongside his siblings, Camron has directly addressed those potentially responsible for Nancy’s disappearance. He urged them to make contact and expressed the family’s willingness to engage if it would ensure her safe return.

Camron, along with Savannah and Annie Guthrie, has also offered rewards and made repeated public pleas and highlighted the urgency of the case, given Nancy’s reliance on daily medication.

3. Played a key role in shaping early suspicions. Savannah told Kotb in a pre-recorded interview that when their mother vanished, her brother was the first to suspect kidnapping. She said, “Camron spent his career in the military and worked in intelligence and is a fighter pilot and just brilliant, and he saw very clearly right away what this was.”

She added, “And even on the phone when I called him, he knew. He said, 'I think she's been kidnapped for ransom.”

Read more: 'Nancy Guthrie fought kidnappers': Ex-FBI analyzes porch blood stains

4. He thinks fame and ransom may be the reasons behind the kidnapping. Savannah mentioned in the TV special that she asked her brother, “Do you think because of me?”

Savannah said that Camron said, “I'm sorry, sweetie, but yeah maybe.”

Savannah's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $40 million.

5. Camron's net worth in focus alongside Savannah's. In the midst of reports that Nancy had been abducted for ransom, Savannah's wealth and that of her three siblings became apparent.

Per the pay stub information from the Department of Defense of a retired Colonel of the Air National Guard, Camron would probably make more than $230,000 annually on active duty. According to DoD reports, the income also includes elements like flying fees, housing allowance, and subsistence pay.

This could take Camron's current net worth to be anywhere between $2 million and $5 million. However, these are estimates based on the general information available on the official sites of the US military.