Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent explains how kidnappers have been acting in 'bad faith’ from start

A former FBI agent has revealed why he believes Nancy Guthrie’s potential abductors have been “acting in bad faith” from the start. Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - MARCH 03: Catalina Ochoa visits a memorial for Nancy Guthrie in front of the KVOA news station on March 03, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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“They would provide no proof of life, they didn’t take Nancy’s safety into consideration, according to physical evidence at the scene,” former agent Steve Moore told NewsNation’s Brian Entin. “Everything that they did was in bad faith.”

Moore said that one of the things that made the potential kidnappers seem less than serious was that the ransom letters were sent to various media outlets, including TMZ. He suggested that whoever was behind the notes wanted the negotiations to be public.

Earlier, ransom notes that were sent out demanded millions of dollars in bitcoin. One note even claimed to know the identity of Nancy’s abductors. Moore said that the FBI probably saw the notes as a negotiation rather than a straightforward transaction.

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{{^usCountry}} “They weren’t going to play the game where someone dictated the terms,” Moore stated. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer weighs in on the ransom notes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They weren’t going to play the game where someone dictated the terms,” Moore stated. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer weighs in on the ransom notes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another ex-FBI agent, Jennifer Coffindaffer, recently suggested that Nancy’s kidnapper sent ransom notes to media outlets to cause “public humiliation” to her family. She also suggested that Savannah did the right thing by not paying ransom because “Nancy was likely deceased.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another ex-FBI agent, Jennifer Coffindaffer, recently suggested that Nancy’s kidnapper sent ransom notes to media outlets to cause “public humiliation” to her family. She also suggested that Savannah did the right thing by not paying ransom because “Nancy was likely deceased.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Coffindaffer further said that those who abducted Nancy “knew they would not get paid $6 Million with no proof of life. They knew the FBI would tell the Guthries not to pay with no proof of life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coffindaffer further said that those who abducted Nancy “knew they would not get paid $6 Million with no proof of life. They knew the FBI would tell the Guthries not to pay with no proof of life.” {{/usCountry}}

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“So basically, by going to the press with the demand and forcing the family to address the notes publicly, the public knows Savannah is worth $40 Million, but was not willing to pay even though Savannah believed the notes were real. We see the public backlash from the Guthrie family decision. People say why didn't Savannah pay if she knew the notes were "real"?” Coffindaffer wrote on X.

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She added “It was the right decision because Nancy was likely deceased. It wasn't enough that Porch Guy took her mom, they wanted her to receive public backlash too. Public perception has been exceedingly important to the Guthries; the kidnappers seemed to understand this.”

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Months after Nancy went missing, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, her daughter Savannah previously even admitted that her mom may be dead.

Anyone with “actionable information” about the Guthrie case has been urged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department nonemergency line at 520-351-4900.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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