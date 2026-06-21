Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent lists 4 points to prove it was a ‘sophisticated’ attack, ‘Stump the FBI and LE…’

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has listed four points that prove that the “attack” on Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, was a “sophisticated one.”

A "no trespassing" sign is posted at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)(AP)

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“This attack was sophisticated enough to: Stump the FBI and LE for 4 months, send ransom messages via media website in boxes that can't be traced, set up a Crypto Bitcoin account whose wallet holder can't be identified, hire a mope(s) to do the job who will stay silent,” Coffindaffer wrote on X.

Coffindaffer previously wondered in a social media post if a “Wrench Ring” is connected to Nancy’s case. A similar theory was also suggested by Lisa J Miller, a former law enforcement executive at the Colorado Attorney General's Office and a graduate of the FBI National Academy. She told Fox News Digital that the kidnapping bears hallmarks of a wrench attack.

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{{^usCountry}} The Pima County Sheriff's Department previously addressed the theory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pima County Sheriff's Department previously addressed the theory. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement cited by Fox News, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said, “The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not received any reports referencing "wrench attacks" in our community. The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains active and ongoing. When there is a significant update, it will be shared publicly.” Latest on the case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement cited by Fox News, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said, “The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not received any reports referencing "wrench attacks" in our community. The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains active and ongoing. When there is a significant update, it will be shared publicly.” Latest on the case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Volunteers have been searching for Nancy in Mexico after an anonymous tip claimed her remains are in an area close to the border with Arizona. The Buscando Corazones collective in the city of Nogales, Sonora, previously found over 25 unmarked graves in the area where the tip claims Nancy’s remains can be found. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Volunteers have been searching for Nancy in Mexico after an anonymous tip claimed her remains are in an area close to the border with Arizona. The Buscando Corazones collective in the city of Nogales, Sonora, previously found over 25 unmarked graves in the area where the tip claims Nancy’s remains can be found. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

The leader of the local collective claimed that she got a tip claiming Nancy’s remains are buried in one of the streams in an area known as Mariposa. The stream is reportedly located near the Mariposa Port of Entry at the Mexico-Arizona border.

However, volunteers did not find any evidence of Nancy's "grave" or her whereabouts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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