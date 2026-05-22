Nancy Guthrie, Annie, and Tommaso Cioni's cars in focus as ‘investigator’ questions night of kidnapping

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues after over three months of the 84-year-old going missing. Now, a self-styled investigator has tried to focus attention on the situation with the vehicles in the Guthrie family. Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, who had been covering the Guthrie case from on-ground in Tucson, also asked about how events went down the night before February 1.

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's car was with the Pima County Sheriff's Department for quite some time, which subjected them to further public speculation amid Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@Nerdy_Addict)

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Guthrie, the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on the fateful morning. However, authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

That night, Guthrie had reportedly had dinner with her other daughter, Annie, at the latter's place. Their houses are reportedly close and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni is believed to have dropped Guthrie home after dinner. This had earlier raised questions among some online, about why Guthrie chose to take an Uber to Annie and Tommaso's place that night.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie case: Daughter Annie Guthrie reads poem titled ‘Dear Missing’ in old video, sparks buzz, ‘How strange’

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{{^usCountry}} JLR spoke about the same on X. Here's what the self-styled investigator said. What JLR said about Nancy Guthrie's car {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JLR spoke about the same on X. Here's what the self-styled investigator said. What JLR said about Nancy Guthrie's car {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} JLR wrote “Caller said today that maybe Nancy Guthrie took an Uber that evening to Annie & Tommaso's cause someone else was driving her Subaru. Like Camron.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JLR wrote “Caller said today that maybe Nancy Guthrie took an Uber that evening to Annie & Tommaso's cause someone else was driving her Subaru. Like Camron.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He was referring to Savannah and Annie's brother, Camron, who's had a military past. “Camron has been seen many times driving her car,” JLR added. Notably, JLR, who's among the streamers tracking the Nancy Guthrie case, has earlier questioned the timeline of Camron's arrival to Tucson as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was referring to Savannah and Annie's brother, Camron, who's had a military past. “Camron has been seen many times driving her car,” JLR added. Notably, JLR, who's among the streamers tracking the Nancy Guthrie case, has earlier questioned the timeline of Camron's arrival to Tucson as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Questions asked about Annie and Tommaso's car {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Questions asked about Annie and Tommaso's car {{/usCountry}}

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Another person on X posted an alleged screenshot of Annie Guthrie apparently trying to sell a vehicle. As per the alleged image, the post was made on the NW Tucson Cars for Sale page back in June 2025. “One owner, low miles, no accidents, clean title, leather seats, sunroof, seat warmers”, the alleged description read. Photos of a vehicle were attached below.

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HT.com could not independently verify this information.

However, the person who posted it also questioned the need for Nancy Guthrie to cab it to Annie's place the night before she was reported missing. “So does this mean that Annie and Tommaso only have one car between the 2 of them? Maybe they borrowed Nancy’s car all the time. Maybe that’s why they towed Nancy’s car too? Maybe that’s why she had to take an Uber that night, and then they put the car back?,” the person wrote.

Notably, authorities had seized one vehicle from Annie and Tommaso, which they tested for DNA since Tommaso had dropped Nancy Guthrie home after dinner. There was a delay in returning the vehicle, which had only led to more speculations around the couple.

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Annie and Tommaso have been under public scrutiny ever since former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. Nancy Guthrie's movements the night before are also such that Annie and Tommaso are among the last people to see her before she was taken. However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose department is investigating the matter, has cleared all Guthrie family members from being suspects – which includes Annie, Tommaso, and Camron, despite whatever speculations have been directed towards them. Savannah also spoke out in support of Annie and Tommaso, noting that the duo loved Nancy Guthrie very much.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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