Nancy Guthrie's friend breaks silence as family begs for answers: ‘I’m trying to keep…’

While search of Nancy Guthrie remains still active following her disappearance from Arizona residence, several accounts have emerged regarding the deep connections she maintained within her local community in Tucson.

Nancy Guthrie's case remains active as friend Lauren Serpa highlights the declining public interest. She encourages vigilance from the community to assist in the search, amid reports of the Guthrie family requesting friends to maintain privacy.(REUTERS)

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However, not many of her friends or acquaintances reached out to the media regarding her disappearance. One of Guthrie's pal has chosen to address the situation publicly last month.

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Who is Lauren Serpa? Here's what Nancy Guthrie's friend said on her disappearance

Guthrie's friend, Lauren Serpa, opened up about her relationship with Guthrie with the Irish Star. Since her disappearance, Serpa has shared posts regarding her missing friend on social media. She, however, refrained from engaging with the press for several weeks. This changed on May 12, when she provided insights to Page Six about her concerns regarding the current status of the case, stressing that public is losing interest in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} “Even in Tucson, where it happened, it’s starting to fizzle out, and I don’t want that to happen. It’s been 100 days, and people are starting not to forget, but not to think about it as much. People are starting to move on, basically. That’s what happens when it doesn’t affect their lives. So that’s why I’m trying to keep it in the forefront as much as possible,” Serpa said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even in Tucson, where it happened, it’s starting to fizzle out, and I don’t want that to happen. It’s been 100 days, and people are starting not to forget, but not to think about it as much. People are starting to move on, basically. That’s what happens when it doesn’t affect their lives. So that’s why I’m trying to keep it in the forefront as much as possible,” Serpa said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Continuing her conversation with the outlet, Serpa elaborated on her belief regarding the importance of keeping the case in consideration. “It’s really important that it’s in the back of their heads all the time in case they do see something or they hear somebody say something, you know, out of their eyesight. Then they can report it. But, you know, if they’re not thinking about it, then they wouldn’t even think about anything that somebody would say.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Continuing her conversation with the outlet, Serpa elaborated on her belief regarding the importance of keeping the case in consideration. “It’s really important that it’s in the back of their heads all the time in case they do see something or they hear somebody say something, you know, out of their eyesight. Then they can report it. But, you know, if they’re not thinking about it, then they wouldn’t even think about anything that somebody would say.” {{/usCountry}}

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Serpa explained her reasons for urging people to “pay attention to their surroundings” and to communicate any new details regarding the case that they might notice. “Really listen to what people are saying who are standing behind you in line. Those are the kind of things that are going to make the difference in this case, I think.”

Nancy Guthrie's pals asked to remain silent

This development comes as new reports suggest that friends of Nancy have been requested to remain silent regarding the case for now. In a conversation with Effie Orfanides from Parade, Brian Entin of NewsNation stated that his sources suggest this request was made from the Guthrie family.

“We’ve heard from several that the Guthrie family has asked Nancy’s close friends to keep things private right now. You haven’t seen a lot of her close friends come forward and talk about her, which is different than other cases,” he said.

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On Mother's Day, Savannah paid tribute to her 84-year-old mother in an emotional Instagram post about the 84-year-old and the ongoing search. The TV journalist sought help from people to find her missing mother.

"Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie -- we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you," she stated in the post, sharing videos and photos of Guthrie and her family.

“We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home,” she added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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