Rodney Barner's alleged killer arrested in Panama after 30 years: All we know about Michigan ‘ghost’ fugitive

A fugitive from Michigan, who is accused of murdering his best friend and rock singer roommate, was apprehended after authorities discovered he had been living in Central America as a “ghost” for more than thirty years. Rodney Barner murder: Richard Werstine, wanted for a 1993 murder in Michigan, was captured in Panama after living as a fugitive for 30 years

Who is Richard Werstine? Here's how he was arrested Richard Werstine, 56, was arrested at a dog park in Panama City on April 29, following a lengthy period on the run after the alleged murder of Rodney Barner, 23, the frontman of Cold as Life, inside their residence in Detroit on September 15, 1993, as per the US Marshals Service, according to NY Post.

Werstine, who had assumed various aliases, including Joseph Alan Stavros, was found with fraudulent identification and was only recognized after his fingerprints were scanned.

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Barner, who was also known by his stage name Rawn Beauty, was tragically shot in the head while he was asleep.

Werstine was arrested shortly after the brutal murder but failed to appear for his scheduled court hearing, opting instead to flee and evade capture.

In June 1994, authorities issued a warrant for Werstine’s arrest. The motive behind the murder in 1993 has yet to be disclosed.

Officials have not revealed whether additional charges will be filed against Werstine.

“He was a ghost since ‘94. He was very cunning, very crafty while on the run," WDIV reported, citing a source.

“He’s a liar. He’s believed what he said and had a whole new life,” stated US Marshal Assistant Chief Deputy James Allen to the media.

Richard Werstine makes admission after arrest Werstine managed to evade police detection even after being arrested several times in Michigan, Arizona, and other locations for charges related to arson and firearms, as reported by the outlet.

Authorities located Werstine in Panama City before they apprehended him in April.

Following his arrest, Werstine confessed to using an alias and residing in Panama unlawfully since 2005, without ever acquiring legal status.

On May 9, US Marshals officials traveled to Panama to extradite Werstine back to the United States, where he is set to be processed into the jail system in Wayne County, Michigan.

A photograph released by officials showed Werstine being escorted through a Houston airport upon his arrival in the US.