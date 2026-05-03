Nancy Guthrie update: Chilling new video shows ‘masked man’ in her neighborhood | Watch

Three months following the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, a new video from her neighborhood has surfaced, causing renewed concern among residents who were already feeling anxious.

Nancy Guthrie update: A recent video from Tucson shows a masked thief stealing cacti, raising concerns as it emerges three months after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.(Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

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In a new update, News 4 Tucson (KVOA) released footage and images captured by a Ring camera in the Catalina Foothills area, which is in close proximity to Nancy’s home.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: FBI profilers theory about who really kidnapped her may surprise you

Nancy Guthrie update: Here's what new video shows

The video depicts a masked person wearing gloves and a baseball cap, stealing potted cacti from a driveway. This footage was recorded at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29. A neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous but shared the clip on the Ring app, reported that the suspect was driving a gray Ford F-150.

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{{^usCountry}} While there is no indication that the man in the new Ring video is linked to Nancy’s disappearance, neighbors expressed their surprise at the footage, as per KVOA, particularly in light of the fact that the Pima County Sheriff’s Office (PCSD) had intensified patrols in the area following complaints from residents about a YouTuber allegedly “harassing” them, KVOA earlier reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While there is no indication that the man in the new Ring video is linked to Nancy’s disappearance, neighbors expressed their surprise at the footage, as per KVOA, particularly in light of the fact that the Pima County Sheriff’s Office (PCSD) had intensified patrols in the area following complaints from residents about a YouTuber allegedly “harassing” them, KVOA earlier reported. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This new footage is not the first instance where plants have featured in the unsettling Ring camera recordings related to the Nancy Guthrie case. On the night of Nancy's abduction, the suspect was seen interfering with her Ring doorbell camera, trying to obscure it with a handful of flowers he had picked from the yard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This new footage is not the first instance where plants have featured in the unsettling Ring camera recordings related to the Nancy Guthrie case. On the night of Nancy's abduction, the suspect was seen interfering with her Ring doorbell camera, trying to obscure it with a handful of flowers he had picked from the yard. {{/usCountry}}

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When News 4 Tucson contacted the Pima County Sheriff’s Office regarding the recent footage, the department replied, “We have not been advised of anything like this. We will do some research and keep you posted.”

Nancy Guthrie probe exceeds 3-month duration

May 1 marked the official three-month milestone since the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was last observed at her residence on the evening of January 31. Her family reported her as missing on February 1.

In the time that has passed, Savannah has offered a reward of $1 million for any information that could lead to her mother’s safe return. The FBI has released surveillance footage depicting a masked individual on Nancy’s front porch on the night she went missing. Despite these efforts, no suspect has been identified, and no confirmed advancements have been reported in the investigation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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