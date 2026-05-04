Nancy Guthrie update: Did Savannah Guthrie family ask church friends to remain silent? Stunning details emerge

The probe into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is still in progress, exceeding 90 days since officials reported that she was taken from her residence in Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie update: Public discussions on Guthrie's disappearance remain minimal, as friends maintain privacy.(REUTERS)

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At the outset of the investigation, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that Guthrie, 84, was anticipated to visit a friend’s home on Sunday, February 1, to view a livestream of mass. When she failed to arrive and her friends were unable to contact her, the family was alerted due to concerns.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin shared with Parade the insights he has gathered regarding Guthrie's friends from church.

"We've heard from several that the Guthrie family has asked Nancy's close friends to keep things private right now," Entin stated. “You haven't seen a lot of her close friends come forward and talk about her, which is different than other cases.”

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff makes fresh statement as tips reach 3,000, new ‘masked man’ video emerges Brian Entin gives surprising details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff makes fresh statement as tips reach 3,000, new ‘masked man’ video emerges Brian Entin gives surprising details {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Entin noted that there is still considerable discomfort regarding the case, especially among the residents of the Tucson area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entin noted that there is still considerable discomfort regarding the case, especially among the residents of the Tucson area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to him, the locals there continue to feel anxious about the entire situation. While they report on it from different states, the residents of Tucson, particularly those in the neighborhood, are not accustomed to such events, he mentioned. The absence of new information and the lack of knowledge about the perpetrator contribute to a lingering sense of unease, which may explain why there is a noticeable lack of public discussion on the matter, Entin elaborated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, the locals there continue to feel anxious about the entire situation. While they report on it from different states, the residents of Tucson, particularly those in the neighborhood, are not accustomed to such events, he mentioned. The absence of new information and the lack of knowledge about the perpetrator contribute to a lingering sense of unease, which may explain why there is a noticeable lack of public discussion on the matter, Entin elaborated. {{/usCountry}}

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He further observed that the willingness of those associated with the case to speak publicly has varied.

“It’s been interesting to see who wants to talk and who doesn’t," Entin said, highlighting that Guthrie's friends from church were the initial people to notify others of her absence and lack of response to calls. "No one has said anything."

All on Brian Entin's new show

Entin is set to host the forthcoming television special, NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, which will be broadcast on the CW on Wednesday, May 6. Entin informed Parade that he has attempted to reach out to some of Guthrie's friends from church for the special, but has not been successful.

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Guthrie has been unaccounted for since Sunday, February 1. Individuals with any information regarding her location or who may be involved in her disappearance are encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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