Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI profiler says suspect's details can be found ‘in weeks' as new CCTV video emerges

A little more than three months have passed since Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her home near Tucson, Arizona, between January 31 and February 1. Still, investigators have not been able to make headway even as the search for the 84-year-old and her kidnapper continues. Frances Breay reacts as she visits a makeshift memorial for Nancy Guthrie in front of the KVOA television station on March 1 in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

Despite there being no major headway in the case, interest in the case continues nearly unabated. Amid that, a host of expert opinions on the case are coming in. And now, with the case becoming more complex with the emergence of new CCTV footage from a neighbor of Nancy Guthrie in which a masked man can purportedly be seen. T

he new CCTV footage has sparked renewed interest in the suspect, and, recently, an explanation given by an ex-FBI profiler seemed to have found relevance again in the case.

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New Surveillance Footage Sparks Renewed Interest In Ex-FBI Profiler Claims FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jim Clemente, who formerly worked as a profiler for the agency's behavioral analysis unit, appeared for an exclusive discussion on the Nancy Guthrie case with NewsNation journalist Brian Entin on May 1. The new surveillance footage has, all of a sudden, made what Clemente said on how the suspect can be identified "within weeks" relevant all over again.

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What New Surveillance Footage Shows According to recent reporting on the case, investigators have recovered new surveillance footage showing a masked individual. The masked individual was captured on the CCTV camera at a house about a mile from Nancy Guthrie's. However, authorities have not linked the sighting with a suspect or a person of interest in the case.

The possibility that it could lead to a breakthrough has, all of a sudden, made ex-FBI profiler Jim Clemente's remarks all the more relevant. Speaking to Brian Entin, Clemente said that the suspect's “name, age and his address, in a matter of weeks.”