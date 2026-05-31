Nancy Guthrie update: Expert reacts to report of Savannah hiring private investigator, ‘That’s not a complete…’

Today, co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing four months following her abduction in Tucson, Arizona. A retired FBI agent has recently commented on reports that Savannah has engaged a private investigator.

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has been missing for four months after her abduction in Tucson. Savannah has reportedly spent $500,000 on a private investigator to aid the search.(REUTERS)

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According to an insider who spoke to The U.S. Sun, Savannah has invested approximately $500,000 on top of the official investigation, which has yet to identify any suspects.

Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent shares his perspective on private investigator's role

The report has yet to receive official confirmation from Nancy’s family, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, or any other entity. However, Jason Pack, a former FBI special agent, shared his perspective on the potential involvement of a private investigator in the search for the 84-year-old.

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{{^usCountry}} “I have nothing but respect for that decision,” Pack stated to Parade. “When it’s your mother, you exhaust every option available to you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have nothing but respect for that decision,” Pack stated to Parade. “When it’s your mother, you exhaust every option available to you.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, he emphasized, “A well-resourced investigator can pursue leads and conduct interviews in ways that complement what law enforcement is doing without getting in the way.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, he emphasized, “A well-resourced investigator can pursue leads and conduct interviews in ways that complement what law enforcement is doing without getting in the way.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pack wrapped up his reflections on the situation by suggesting, “Overall, I think, despite the undertones and rumblings, that’s not a complete lack of faith in the investigative team, per se. I see it more a daughter and a family doing everything in their power. Many families do the same thing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pack wrapped up his reflections on the situation by suggesting, “Overall, I think, despite the undertones and rumblings, that’s not a complete lack of faith in the investigative team, per se. I see it more a daughter and a family doing everything in their power. Many families do the same thing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Savannah's mother was last seen at her residence in Catalina Foothills on the night of January 31. In spite of Savannah presenting a $1 million reward and the FBI disseminating video footage and images of a masked individual on the 84-year-old’s doorstep, no suspect has been identified. Savannah's heartfelt post on Mother's Day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Savannah's mother was last seen at her residence in Catalina Foothills on the night of January 31. In spite of Savannah presenting a $1 million reward and the FBI disseminating video footage and images of a masked individual on the 84-year-old’s doorstep, no suspect has been identified. Savannah's heartfelt post on Mother's Day {{/usCountry}}

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Most recently, Savannah addressed her missing mother through an Instagram post on Mother’s Day.

“Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie—we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you,” she wrote. “We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available.”

To conclude her plea for information, Savannah told her followers, “Please keep praying. Bring her home. 💛.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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