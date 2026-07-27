Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ says Annie Guthrie sold car; sparks questions - ‘Car they took Nancy home in?’

Annie Guthrie's personal life was back in focus again as a self-styled investigator posted about the sale of her old car. Annie, daughter of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, has found herself unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight ever since her mother was reported missing.

Annie Guthrie has dinner with her mother Nancy the night before the latter was reported missing. (X/@BCEinvestigates)

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It has been over five months that the octogenarian, who also happens to be TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie's mother, was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona. During this time, a lot of public attention has been directed towards Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni, after allegations made by former NewsNation reporter Ashleigh Banfield, who said that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. Since then, the investigating body, Pima County Sheriff's Department, has clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ raises question about Derrick Callella, who tried to scam Annie, Tommaso Cioni

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{{^usCountry}} However, speculation around Annie and Tommaso has continued as Nancy had dinner with her daughter the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home in their car, making the two among the last people to see Nancy before she was kidnapped. Now, Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR – the self-styled investigator – has again drawn attention to Annie's vehicle. What did ‘investigator’ say about Annie's vehicle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, speculation around Annie and Tommaso has continued as Nancy had dinner with her daughter the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home in their car, making the two among the last people to see Nancy before she was kidnapped. Now, Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR – the self-styled investigator – has again drawn attention to Annie's vehicle. What did ‘investigator’ say about Annie's vehicle {{/usCountry}}

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JLR, on X, pointed to gray colored car Annie Guthrie was trying to sell. He wrote “Annie Guthrie selling a used Hyundai Elantra last year. Where's Nancy Guthrie?”.

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Notably, Annie and Tommaso's vehicle – which was blue – was taken by the Pima County cops as they tried to find some evidence that might help locate Nancy. The car has been returned to the duo since then.

JLR also noted that Annie had been trying to sell the car last year, meaning it was before Nancy Guthrie went missing. However, the post drew a wide variety of reactions, with some wondering if the vehicle had a part to play in the Nancy Guthrie incident.

Post on Annie Guthrie's car draws reactions

Several people reacted to JLR's post about Annie Guthrie's car. “Is that the car they took nancy home in?,” one asked. Another added “very interesting!!! Why sell a 2013 nice car it seems & keep the 2010 Honda??? That makes no sense.”

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Yet another said “Hope they’ve looked into everyone that showed interest in vehicle , possibly Visited nancys home.”

Some also pointed out that the photos of the car were taken at Nancy's home as opposed to Annie and Tommaso's. “Yes that is Nancy’s place but the garbage fence is still raw, not yet painted,” one remarked.