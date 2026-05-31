Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County Sheriff Department's first statement in weeks released, ‘The Guthrie family are…’

Over 100 days following the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, several people remain profoundly engaged in uncovering the circumstances surrounding Savannah Guthrie’s mother. Recently, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has released its initial official statement regarding the case in several weeks, offering fresh perspectives on the continuing investigation.

Nancy Guthrie update: As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance surpasses 100 days, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported ongoing forensic work and reaffirmed that her family is not suspected(via REUTERS)

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On May 29, Michael Ruiz from Fox News Digital reported on X that a spokesperson from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department provided him with an update regarding the case. Although he did not include any direct quotes from the department representative, he conveyed the information they shared about the current status of the investigation.

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Michael Ruiz reveals what Pima County Sheriff’s Department said

As per Ruiz, investigators stated that they “are not yet done with Nancy’s home security video” and that “forensic analysis is still underway.” Furthermore, he mentioned that the spokesperson informed him that the DNA analysis is ongoing and has not reached a dead end.

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{{^usCountry}} Ruiz also said that when he inquired whether anyone had been ruled out, the spokesperson directed him to a prior statement made by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos: “To be clear… the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious, and are victims in this case. To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple… please, I’m begging you, the media, to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism.” Michael Ruiz discloses investigators' perspective on primary suspect {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ruiz also said that when he inquired whether anyone had been ruled out, the spokesperson directed him to a prior statement made by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos: “To be clear… the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious, and are victims in this case. To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple… please, I’m begging you, the media, to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism.” Michael Ruiz discloses investigators' perspective on primary suspect {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ruiz concluded his post by summarizing the investigators' perspective on the primary suspect in the case and encouraging anyone with relevant information to reach out to the FBI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ruiz concluded his post by summarizing the investigators' perspective on the primary suspect in the case and encouraging anyone with relevant information to reach out to the FBI. {{/usCountry}}

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"The intruder has not yet been publicly identified. Current and former investigators tell me they’re still hopeful someone recognizes this guy. He may have changed his behavior (and/or appearance) after Nancy’s abduction on Feb. 1 and again after the FBI released her Nest video on Feb. 10. It remains unclear whether he acted alone. Anyone with information is urged to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

The Most Recent Communication from Pima County Authorities: Events of May 12

Before this latest update, it had been over two weeks since the Pima County Sheriff’s Department last informed the public regarding the Nancy Guthrie case. On May 12, the department released a statement marking the 100-day milestone of the investigation. During this announcement, officials outlined the department's current focus and mentioned their collaboration with the FBI.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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