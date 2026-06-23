Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie makes another emotional plea as new information surfaces, ‘I’m not involved’

Savannah Guthrie, the host of the "Today" show, on Tuesday, became visibly emotional and shed tears during a live broadcast after new information surfaced regarding a ransom note that is thought to have been sent by the kidnappers of her missing mother, which stated that she had passed away.

Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie, host of the Today show, became emotional during a live broadcast after new details emerged about a ransom note from her mother's kidnappers. (via REUTERS)

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“I don’t have any comment on this story, I’m not involved in our coverage but I can’t pretend I’m not here,” Guthrie expressed in a heartfelt statement from her position at the NBC desk, nearly five months following her mother's disappearance.

Urging people to help her in finding her missing mom, she said, “And since I am I just wanted to take the opportunity to ask people — really to beg people — to come forward. Somebody knows something."

She further opened up about the pain of Guthrie family, saying that “we need your help.”

“We are in agony and we cannot be at peace. No matter how much I try to come out here everyday and smile and find that joy — and I will, I promise I will — this is the moment to tell you we need your help, we’re begging for your help and I’m not going to miss that opportunity.”

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A series of ransom notes addressed to the media regarding the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie are thought to originate from her actual abductors, as per a startling new report.

The notes, dispatched shortly after Nancy’s kidnapping on February 1, attracted significant media coverage, drawing the interest of both the public and law enforcement, who have remained reticent about their validity.

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However, sources familiar with the investigation informed CBS News on Monday that the notes are considered authentic and were sent from the same individual or group using the same digital IP address.

This development may suggest a bleak prognosis for Nancy’s situation, as one of the notes purportedly stated that she had died and was “buried in nature,” according to ABC News.

The messages were dispatched to an Arizona television station along with various other news organizations.

Nancy Guthrie update: Ransom note demands $4 million in Bitcoin

The initial note asserted that the mother of Savannah Guthrie was "safe but cared" while requesting a ransom of $4 million in Bitcoin for her release, as previously reported by Air Mail.

Conversely, the second note contained distressing allegations that Nancy — who needed daily medication for a serious heart condition — had passed away.

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Although the second message indicated that her body could be returned, it did not provide any details regarding payment.