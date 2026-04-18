Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos breaks silence over ‘bombshell’ new arrest report

As search for Nancy Guthrie continues, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has addressed a significant report alleging that a new person of interest in the disappearance of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mother has been apprehended.

Sheriff Chris Nanos refuted reports of a new suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, stating 'Nope' when questioned.(REUTERS)

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On Friday evening, media and online reports began to emerge concerning a potential new development in the Nancy case. Speculation suggested that a person of interest had been taken into custody for questioning. Shortly thereafter, Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz shared on X that Sheriff Nanos responded with a succinct word when inquired about these claims, stating, “Nope.”

“Sheriff Nanos’ one-word reply when asked about new reports that another person of interest has been detained in the Nancy Guthrie case: ‘Nope.'”

Also Read: Who is Jay McCalmont? New name creates buzz in Nancy Guthrie case amid ‘falling out’ and ‘money dispute’ claims

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{{^usCountry}} Nancy Guthrie case update: Bombshell report on new person detained near Tucson {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nancy Guthrie case update: Bombshell report on new person detained near Tucson {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Nancy Grace spoke about the ongoing rumors during her Crime Stories YouTube series. On her show, the host said, “Bombshell. To Tucson and the Nancy Guthrie disappearance. Has a guy been detained overnight for questioning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Nancy Grace spoke about the ongoing rumors during her Crime Stories YouTube series. On her show, the host said, “Bombshell. To Tucson and the Nancy Guthrie disappearance. Has a guy been detained overnight for questioning.” {{/usCountry}}

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Grace, along with her guest David Mack, proceeded to discuss the potential ramifications of the assertions that someone had been taken in for questioning. Throughout their conversation, they emphasized that no confirmations had been made, particularly when Mack mentioned a “possible suspect” and “possible new information.”

The duo disclosed the two fundamental aspects of the report that Chris Nanos would subsequently dispute. The assertion that someone had been taken into custody for questioning was the most significant element of the report. Additionally, it was claimed that this person was apprehended near the same vicinity where an earlier person was arrested in connection with the case, south of Tucson and California.

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Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Investigators suspect she may have been abducted from her residence in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Arizona, the previous night.

More than two months have passed since Nancy went missing, and no suspects have been officially identified.

Nancy Guthrie Case update: FBI analyzes DNA evidence for breakthrough

In a significant development, the FBI is currently examining DNA evidence related to Nancy case. The samples, which were previously tested at a private laboratory in Florida, have been forwarded to federal investigators for additional analysis.

“PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation. This is not new information. The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab & other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing," the sheriff remarked.

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Authorities remain optimistic that advanced forensic analysis may yield vital leads and assist in advancing the investigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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