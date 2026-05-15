Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos faces serious allegations over FBI row; ‘scolded' an official

Fresh controversy has erupted around the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie. A Pima County official has accused Sheriff Chris Nanos of “scolding” her office over cooperation with the FBI.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reacts during a press conference after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.(REUTERS)

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According to Newsweek, Pima County Assessor Suzanne Droubie claimed Nanos became frustrated after learning her office had complied with a federal request for information linked to the case.

Guthrie disappeared from her home outside Tucson, Arizona, on January 31 and was reported missing the next day. Authorities have said she was taken against her will, and blood drops were discovered on her front porch.

Droubie told the Arizona Republic that she contacted Nanos as a courtesy after sharing information with the FBI. While she declined to reveal what was provided, citing the ongoing investigation, she alleged the sheriff was upset over the additional leads investigators would now need to pursue.

“It was inferred that we were creating a lot of additional work for the Sheriff's Department,” Droubie said, adding that Nanos appeared frustrated by the need to follow up on new information.

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{{^usCountry}} She further described the exchange as less of a shouting match and more of a reprimand. “I wouldn't categorize it as yelling, per se, as much as kind of scolding and expressing frustration,” she told the newspaper. FBI tensions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further described the exchange as less of a shouting match and more of a reprimand. “I wouldn't categorize it as yelling, per se, as much as kind of scolding and expressing frustration,” she told the newspaper. FBI tensions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The allegations are the latest sign of apparent friction between local investigators and federal authorities in the high-profile disappearance case. Earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel claimed the bureau had initially been kept out of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The allegations are the latest sign of apparent friction between local investigators and federal authorities in the high-profile disappearance case. Earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel claimed the bureau had initially been kept out of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Pima County Sheriff’s Department disputed that characterization, insisting coordination with the FBI began immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pima County Sheriff’s Department disputed that characterization, insisting coordination with the FBI began immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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The criticism has fueled questions about the handling of the investigation, which remains unsolved more than 100 days later. Authorities have not identified a suspect or announced any arrests.

In February, investigators released surveillance footage showing a masked man outside Guthrie’s home on the night she vanished. Since then, few major public updates have emerged.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie: Tommaso Cioni not teaching anymore? Mystery over Annie, husband's whereabouts deepens; ex-FBI weighs in

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department previously said investigators were receiving hundreds of calls related to the case daily and urged the public to submit only “actionable tips.”

Sheriff says case will be solved

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Despite the controversy, Nanos has insisted investigators are making progress. Speaking to People magazine this week, he said authorities are examining digital evidence, DNA and “thousands and thousands” of videos gathered from traffic and doorbell cameras.

“My team, I’ve said all along, they’re gonna solve this,” Nanos said. “I fully 100% believe that.” He also told local station KOLD that investigators are working continuously to resolve the case and are getting closer “every day.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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