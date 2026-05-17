Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff warns there could be a ‘problem’ as probe continues

The search for Nancy Guthrie has now entered its fourth month, and it appears there are more questions than answers. Investigators are diligently working, sifting through tips, data, and various pieces of evidence in an effort to reconstruct the events that transpired during the early hours of February 1.

Nancy Guthrie's case has progressed into its fourth month with ongoing investigations. Sheriff Chris Nanos highlights the risk of the case going cold as DNA evidence is analyzed. Authorities remain hopeful in identifying potential suspects behind her abduction.(via REUTERS)

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In a recent interview with People magazine, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos cautioned that the case might become cold.

“There’s thousands and thousands of video out there from intersections and Ring cameras that we have to catalog,” the Sheriff told the outlet.

“Maybe it’s all the white trucks are over here, all the red sedans are over here; you’ve gotta have it so that when you do find a suspect … ‘Hey, the suspect is John Doe, we got him,’ now we go and say, ‘Well, what else do we know about John Doe?'” he said.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Shocking ‘somewhere around her home’ claim sparks reactions

Sheriff Chris Nanos opens up about DNA evidence

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{{^usCountry}} Nanos proceeded to elaborate on the DNA evidence that was recently forwarded to the FBI. He is of the opinion that the authorities are “getting closer to finding out” the person to whom the DNA is linked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nanos proceeded to elaborate on the DNA evidence that was recently forwarded to the FBI. He is of the opinion that the authorities are “getting closer to finding out” the person to whom the DNA is linked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While he expressed "confidence" in the laboratories, Nanos acknowledged the possibility that the DNA may not provide a conclusive result. “When the labs tell us, ‘Hey, there’s nothing else we can do,’ well, then maybe we’ve got a problem… we’ve got a cold case… but right now, the labs aren’t telling us that,” Nanos stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While he expressed "confidence" in the laboratories, Nanos acknowledged the possibility that the DNA may not provide a conclusive result. “When the labs tell us, ‘Hey, there’s nothing else we can do,’ well, then maybe we’ve got a problem… we’ve got a cold case… but right now, the labs aren’t telling us that,” Nanos stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they’re gonna solve them. It just takes a while,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they’re gonna solve them. It just takes a while,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

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According to authorities, Guthrie, 84, was taken from her residence in Arizona. Additional information regarding the people potentially responsible for her abduction or any possible motives remains unclear.

Nancy Guthrie probe: Savannah Guthrie reportedly frustrated over slow progress

Nancy's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, a star of the Today Show, is reportedly becoming more frustrated with the slow progress made by both the local police and the FBI, as per Irish Star. The family has not engaged a private investigator to help them locate Nancy, and the $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest is still available.

Nanos recognized the public's frustration but emphasized that lengthy investigations often necessitate patience. "But this is just like any other case. Sometimes it takes a long time," he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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