Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni seen with ‘mystery man’ amid kidnapping case; 'investigator’ asks ‘who is he'

A self-styled investigator questioned a photo of Tommaso Cioni where he was seen with an apparent ‘mystery man’. This came amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie.

Tommaso Cioni dropped Nancy Guthrie home after she had dinner with daughter Annie, the night before the 84-year-old was reported missing. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

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The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. It has been seven months since with no public updates about the shooter or Guthrie's possible whereabouts. However, speculations have continued to surround son-in-law Tommaso and his wife, Annie Guthrie. This comes after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ makes shock claim about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni - ‘they been hiding…’

While the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are probing the disappearance, announced that Guthrie family members were not suspects in the case, interest in the two continued amid reports of the octogenarian having dined at Annie's place the night before she was reported missing. Meanwhile, reports also indicated that Tommaso dropped Guthrie home after dinner, making them among the last people to see her before the disappearance.

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{{^usCountry}} Now, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, a self-styled investigator, has shared a new photo of Tommaso Cioni. Tommaso Cioni seen with ‘mystery man’? New photo shared {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, a self-styled investigator, has shared a new photo of Tommaso Cioni. Tommaso Cioni seen with ‘mystery man’? New photo shared {{/usCountry}}

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JLR posted the photo of Tommaso on X. “Tommaso Cioni eating with a mystery man. A frequently seen acquaintance. Who is he? Where is Nancy Guthrie?,” he wrote.

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Tommaso could be seen in a sleeveless tee having a meal next to a person with a peach or orange colored tee. The person with Tommaso had white beard in the photo.

Notably, JLR has posted old photos of Tommaso and Annie on his X account amid public interest in the two. Some days back, this self-styled investigator also claimed that Tommaso and Annie had fled from Tucson, though this could not be independently verified.

JLR's photo of Tommaso Cioni draws reactions online

Meanwhile, many online reacted to JLR's photo of Tommaso Cioni. “I would guess related or closely resembles. Look at the fact they both are wearing t shirts with circle logos on the front. Kinda odd,” one wrote. Another added “Maybe a relative. Could be possible the porch guy. You never know. If not family that done this to Nancy it has to be someone they know. But family isn't off the table https://IMO.No but elderly person should ever had to go through what Nancy possibly went through So sad”.

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Yet another said “The Guthrie family should show some appreciation to you. You are the only one that keeps their mom as a priority. You are a good one!,” addressing JLR rather than the photo.