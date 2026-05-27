Nancy Guthrie update: What are wrench attacks? Shocking theory emerges amid missing probe

Amid the ongoing investigation into Nancy Guthrie's missing case, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said that the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother could be associated with a violent type of cryptocurrency-related crime referred to as a “wrench attack”.

Nancy Guthrie update: Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer links Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to a rise in violent cryptocurrency crimes known as 'wrench attacks.'(REUTERS)

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Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing from her residence close to Tucson, Arizona, during the early hours of February 1. Coffindaffer stated that the situation mirrors an escalating criminal strategy where victims are either physically coerced or kidnapped to gain access to cryptocurrency holdings.

Authorities have stated their belief that Guthrie was abducted involuntarily, although investigators have yet to publicly name a suspect or report any arrests.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has indicated that investigators are aware of the motive, but have not revealed additional information.Also Read: Donald Trump's health update: Why did POTUS visit Walter Reed? His ‘painful and disabling’ chronic disease explained

Connection between Nancy Guthrie case and Scottsdale home invasion

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{{^usCountry}} Coffindaffer has previously hinted at a connection between Guthrie’s case and a purported home invasion that occurred in Scottsdale, Arizona, the day before Guthrie's disappearance, which was allegedly associated with a scheme to steal millions of dollars in cryptocurrency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coffindaffer has previously hinted at a connection between Guthrie’s case and a purported home invasion that occurred in Scottsdale, Arizona, the day before Guthrie's disappearance, which was allegedly associated with a scheme to steal millions of dollars in cryptocurrency. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I have been speaking about a wrench attack that took place literally about 90 minutes North of Nancy's house the day before Nancy was attacked since early March,” Coffindaffer stated in a post on X on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have been speaking about a wrench attack that took place literally about 90 minutes North of Nancy's house the day before Nancy was attacked since early March,” Coffindaffer stated in a post on X on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A wrench attack checks a lot of boxes in terms of Nancy's case. I have been concerned that this is a likely possibility for months.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A wrench attack checks a lot of boxes in terms of Nancy's case. I have been concerned that this is a likely possibility for months.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a different post, she clarified that the victims of these attacks are typically individuals possessing cryptocurrency wealth or those connected to someone who has such wealth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a different post, she clarified that the victims of these attacks are typically individuals possessing cryptocurrency wealth or those connected to someone who has such wealth. {{/usCountry}}

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Nancy Guthrie update: What Is a ‘wrench attack’?

The term “wrench attacks” describes a scenario in which physical force or intimidation is employed to compel a victim to relinquish access to their cryptocurrency assets, as stated by the crypto tracing company TRM Labs, as per Newsweek.

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These attacks derive their name from a theoretical situation in which an attacker utilizes a wrench to pressure an individual into disclosing their crypto keys.

In recent years, such attacks have surged globally.

The crypto security firm CertiK reported that 34 confirmed incidents occurred worldwide during the first four months of 2026, marking a 41 percent rise compared to the same timeframe the previous year.

The total estimated losses during this four-month span amounted to approximately $101 million.

In France, many kidnappings targeting affluent cryptocurrency holders and their family members have occurred as part of ransom schemes.

One significant incident involved David Balland, the co-founder of the French crypto-wallet company Ledger, along with his wife, who were abducted from their residence. The assailants severed one of Balland's fingers while insisting on a ransom of €10 million ($11.2 million). Fortunately, both people were eventually rescued, and multiple suspects were apprehended.

Nancy Guthrie update: Why are wrench attacks surging?

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According to TRM Labs, there are multiple factors contributing to the rise of these attacks, one of which is the belief among criminals that they can successfully execute cryptocurrency theft due to the difficulty in tracing transactions.

People who display their cryptocurrency affluence on social media or in public settings inadvertently make themselves more appealing targets, and the accessibility of personal information online has facilitated attackers in identifying and monitoring potential victims.

What happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her residence in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson, Arizona, on January 31, and she was reported missing the next day. Authorities suspect that she was abducted and have stated that traces of her blood were discovered on the front porch.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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