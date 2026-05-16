Nancy Guthrie update: Why are Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni ‘laying low’? Expert weighs in on reason

Nancy Guthrie has been unaccounted for over 100 days, and although the investigation continues, several inquiries regarding her disappearance persist.

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues after 100 days. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer raises concerns about her daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso, who have not been publicly seen, suggesting their silence may relate to fears of public scrutiny.(X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer highlighted reports, suggesting that Nancy’s daughter and son-in-law, Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni, “have not been seen.” She further examines the potential reasons for the couple's absence from the public spotlight amid the ongoing search for missing Nancy Guthrie.

“I personally checked the BASIS Oro Valley school where Tomasso (Tommaso) teaches 6th grade biology. I do not see his name listed as a teacher but perhaps he has taken leave or perhaps the school is concerned about listing his name since millions remain convinced he abducted his mother-in-law of 20 years. Either way, this action indicates damage to Tomasso. If anyone else finds him listed for the current school year, please LMK,” she wrote in a May 15 post.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Brandon Clarke’s net worth: Grizzlies player’s wealth explored as 'kratom' drug draws attention after his death Why are Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni laying low? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Brandon Clarke’s net worth: Grizzlies player’s wealth explored as 'kratom' drug draws attention after his death Why are Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni laying low? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Why are they laying low?” Coffindaffer pondered, suggesting that it may stem from “obvious concern over ridicule.” She proceeded to elaborate on further explanations as to why Annie and Cioni could be remaining discreet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why are they laying low?” Coffindaffer pondered, suggesting that it may stem from “obvious concern over ridicule.” She proceeded to elaborate on further explanations as to why Annie and Cioni could be remaining discreet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Defamation suits: In most states, including Arizona, one has to prove that a falsehood was made, such as being accused of a crime, and that the person(s) suffered damage,” Coffindaffer elaborated, before enumerating the aforementioned damages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Defamation suits: In most states, including Arizona, one has to prove that a falsehood was made, such as being accused of a crime, and that the person(s) suffered damage,” Coffindaffer elaborated, before enumerating the aforementioned damages. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff says ‘nothing new’ as search reaches 100 days; volunteer groups upset over ‘zero response’

In addition, she highlighted that several people still harbor suspicions regarding Annie and Cioni's involvement in Nancy's disappearance. A significant number of people have expressed criticism towards the couple, particularly Cioni, who has remained silent since his mother-in-law's disappearance. Both Annie and her spouse were exonerated in the investigation by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

"The bottom line is the entirety of how they have been damaged will be considered if a suit is lodged against those indicating they are responsible for what happened to Nancy, if as LE has said, they had nothing to do with the crime.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"As I see it, their low profile, lack of band appearances, possible affects on work income, and what their child may be going through would all be part of such a suit in terms of damages.

“Is Annie & Tomasso laying low actually a beacon as to how damaged they are and an indication of their plans to come?” Coffindaffer wrote.

Nancy Guthrie missing

Nancy was last seen by her daughter and son-in-law while she was having dinner at their residence on Saturday, January 31. Following the meal, Cioni transported Nancy back to her home, which is approximately 10 minutes distant, as per the Sheriff.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON