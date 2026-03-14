Nancy Guthrie update: Why did FBI question the cafe filmed in ‘Today’ segment? New details emerge

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” Show host Savannah Guthrie, has a new development after federal investigators questioned employees at a Tucson cafe featured in the “Today” show segment. The FBI is investigating unusual activity during filming as part of the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since January 31. (NBC/Today/Handout via REUTERS )

The 84-year-old mother accompanied her daughter on a sentimental tour of Tucson and the locations she frequented as a child, including the Mexican restaurant.

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Why did FBI question the cafe employees? According to multiple reports, FBI agents visited El Charro Cafe in Tucson to interview staff about the time Nancy Guthrie filmed the segment with her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, for the Today show.

The FBI’s inquiries at the restaurant focused on whether staff noticed unusual activity during the shooting of the segment. They asked if there were individuals lingering near the filming location, taking photos without permission, or behaving suspiciously around Guthrie and the production crew.

According to Brian Entin of NewsNation, the eatery was one of numerous locations highlighted in the October program that the authorities have revisited as the search for Nancy has continued.

Carlotta Flores, the chef, told The New York Post that the Guthrie family had been regulars for years after the section became viral following Guthrie's kidnapping on February 1.

She said, “She’s a humble, proud mom who only wants good things for her family. She is proud of her children. She just happens to have a daughter who is in the limelight.”

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What do we know so far about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance? Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31 at her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department launched an extensive search with assistance from the FBI and other federal agencies. Investigators found signs of a struggle at the home and quickly shifted the case from a missing-person investigation to a criminal probe.

Over the following weeks, law enforcement examined multiple leads, including ransom messages sent to media outlets and forensic evidence such as a glove discovered near the property.

Authorities have also reviewed surveillance footage, neighborhood camera systems and digital data in an effort to identify potential suspects. Despite the extensive investigation, no arrests have been made, and Guthrie’s whereabouts still remain unknown.