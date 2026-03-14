Nancy Guthrie update: Why did FBI question the cafe filmed in ‘Today’ segment? New details emerge
The FBI is investigating unusual activity during the “Today” segment filming as part of the search for Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since January 31.
The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” Show host Savannah Guthrie, has a new development after federal investigators questioned employees at a Tucson cafe featured in the “Today” show segment.
The 84-year-old mother accompanied her daughter on a sentimental tour of Tucson and the locations she frequented as a child, including the Mexican restaurant.
Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Police give latest on suspect's motive; ‘could strike…'
Why did FBI question the cafe employees?
According to multiple reports, FBI agents visited El Charro Cafe in Tucson to interview staff about the time Nancy Guthrie filmed the segment with her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, for the Today show.
The FBI’s inquiries at the restaurant focused on whether staff noticed unusual activity during the shooting of the segment. They asked if there were individuals lingering near the filming location, taking photos without permission, or behaving suspiciously around Guthrie and the production crew.
According to Brian Entin of NewsNation, the eatery was one of numerous locations highlighted in the October program that the authorities have revisited as the search for Nancy has continued.
Carlotta Flores, the chef, told The New York Post that the Guthrie family had been regulars for years after the section became viral following Guthrie's kidnapping on February 1.
She said, “She’s a humble, proud mom who only wants good things for her family. She is proud of her children. She just happens to have a daughter who is in the limelight.”
Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: What did the private investigator reveal about suspect?
What do we know so far about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance?
Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31 at her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department launched an extensive search with assistance from the FBI and other federal agencies. Investigators found signs of a struggle at the home and quickly shifted the case from a missing-person investigation to a criminal probe.
Over the following weeks, law enforcement examined multiple leads, including ransom messages sent to media outlets and forensic evidence such as a glove discovered near the property.
Authorities have also reviewed surveillance footage, neighborhood camera systems and digital data in an effort to identify potential suspects. Despite the extensive investigation, no arrests have been made, and Guthrie’s whereabouts still remain unknown.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More