Nancy Mace airport row: Republican Rep alleges no security, police report cites mix-up; details here

Republican representative Nancy Mace got into an altercation with airport police and TSA agents at the Charleston International Airport on Thursday morning, NBC News reported, citing the incident report from Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department. Nancy Mace is the GOP candidate for the South Carolina governor race. (Bloomberg)

Mace took to X to voice her frustration over the incident. She shared a video, saying “Nancy Mace arrives at the airport - with no security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

What incident report says

As per the incident report, however, airport police had made arrangements for Mace to be escorted to her flight upon arrival. However, there was a mix-up about the vehicle the GOP candidate for South Carolina's gubernatorial race was arriving in, NBC News reported. Officers also reportedly found Mace trying to use an entrance reserved for crew personnel at a TSA security check point.

Mace, however, denied this on X, saying “And for the FAKE NEWS: This is the entrance ALL Members of Congress use at the airport. Are you going to write that Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott use the same entrance or no?”

She also slammed a report from The Post and Courier on the incident, saying “Once again, The Post and Courier gets it wrong. All federally elected officials including Senators Scott and Graham use the same Crew Member Access Point at airports. That’s the federal security protocol. Maybe check your facts next time.”

Meanwhile, the report said that Mace was cursing at the officers and calling the department ‘incompetent’. She reportedly said this was no way to treat a ‘f--ing US representative’. As per the report, she also said police would never have treated South Carolina Senator Tim Scott the same way.

Nonetheless, the officers escorted Mace to her gate and the plane took off. Notably, TSA agents are among the federal workers who are currently being forced to work without pay amid the government shutdown.