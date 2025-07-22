Who is Lindsey Graham, Trump aide who openly warned India of upcoming tariffs? 5 facts about the US senator

United States Senator Lindsey Graham issued a stern warning of levying heavy tariffs to India and other countries who continue to purchase oil from Russia. Lindsey Graham is an American politician supporting the Republican, and an attorney who serves as the senior United States senator from South Carolina.(Getty Images via AFP)

“Trump is going to impose tariffs on people that buy Russian oil: China, India, and Brazil. Those three countries buy about 80 per cent of cheap Russian oil, and that's what keeps (Vladimir) Putin's war machine going. So, President Trump is going to put a 100 per cent tariff on all those countries, punishing them for helping Putin,” Graham told Fox News on Monday.

Who is Lindsey Graham? About the US Senator

Lindsey Graham is an American politician supporting the Republican, and an attorney who serves as the senior United States senator from South Carolina. Graham has retained the seat since 2003.

While India still awaits its tariff letters from the US, here are five facts about Lindsey Graham, who openly warned several countries of the upcoming letters from the White House: