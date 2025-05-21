Nancy Mace shares nude photos of herself at House hearing, says they were taken without consent

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace shared nude photos of herself at the House hearing on Tuesday, saying they were taken without consent. During a House Oversight Committee hearing, Nancy Mace highlights flaws in South Carolina's voyeurism laws while detailing her own experience with secret recordings. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking during a House Oversight Committee hearing on surveillance in private spaces, Mace revealed a poster behind her, featuring a blurred black-and-white screenshot of what she alleged was footage secretly taken of her in a private home. A yellow circle highlighted the figure she identified as herself.

“Exhibit 1: Behind me is a screenshot from one of the videos I found of myself. The yellow circle, this naked silhouette, is my naked body. I didn’t know I had been filmed. I didn’t give my consent,” she told the panel, her voice steady but clearly emotional.

ALSO READ| Nancy Mace shares shocking confrontation with ‘unhinged lunatic’ at ‘makeup store’: ‘Want to keep harassing me?’ | Watch

Ex-fiance denies allegations, calls Mace’s claims ‘false and outrageous’

Mace’s allegations against her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, and others, she claims, participated in a years-long scheme to secretly record women. Days before the hearing, Mace made waves on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I will show my naked body on one of the videos predator and rapist Patrick Bryant took of me and many other women.”

She also held up additional visuals, a photo of the alleged hidden camera location, a group picture featuring her ex, and images of other women she said were also victims, their identities blurred out. “I was filmed in secret. The camera sat silent, yet it screamed my safety was negotiable and my dignity disposable,” she said.

Mace previously detailed her allegations in a February floor speech, in which she claimed to have discovered incriminating evidence in a safe and on a phone belonging to her former partner. She said the videos were “horrifying” and “humiliating.” No corroborating evidence was presented at that time, and her ex-fiancé has denied all accusations. One of the men named has even filed a defamation lawsuit against her.

ALSO READ| What does ‘no tax on tips’ mean? A look at the new bill and its impact on workers and businesses

Mace also blasted South Carolina’s legal system, accusing the state’s attorney general, Alan Wilson, of ignoring the situation. “Today I choose daylight. I invite every member of this House to step into this light with me,” she said.