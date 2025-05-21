Elon Musk brings up Jeffrey Epstein while lashing out at Bill Gates over claims on DOGE aid cuts

Elon Musk has again called out Bill Gates during a recent interview about the Microsoft co-founder’s criticism of DOGE's USAID budget cuts. The Tesla CEO also took a dig at Gates for his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Earlier, in several interviews, Gates explained he regrets his meetings with the sex offender, adding that it has negatively impacted his philanthropic goals. Elon Musk lashed out at Bill Gates while attending the Qatar Economic Forum. (Jim WATSON / AFP, Thomas SAMSON / AFP )

Conservative influencer Benny Johnson shared a snippet of Musk’s interview from the Qatar Economic Forum. “Elon Musk just called out Bill Gates and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein,” Johnson wrote.

“I do want to ask you about USAID and the comments which Bill Gates made the other day.. Which I know that you called him…,” a reporter asks Musk. Interrupting her, the X owner says, “Ya, he’s a huge liar.”

“Who does Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children? He was very close with Epstein… Wouldn't want that guy to babysit my kid,” Musk continues.

A few days ago, Gates told media outlets that USAID cuts by Musk’s DOGE have put millions of lives across the world at risk, especially those of kids.

The reporter asks if Musk has checked the data to see if Gates' accusations are true. At this point, the world’s richest man challenges Gates to “throw” them any evidence he has.

Take a look at the video here:

“The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one,” Gates told The Financial Times. “I’d love for him to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money,” he added.

He said that funds to a hospital in Gaza Province in Mozambique, which prevented women from passing HIV to their children, were cut after DOGE mistook it for Gaza in the Middle East.