Nancy Mace lashes out at ‘disgusting human being’ Bella Hadid, fumed netizens ask her to ‘Look in the mirror'

Representative Nancy Mace blasted supermodel Bella Hadid as “disgusting human being” for posting an old image of herself endorsing a map that shows all of Israel as Palestine amidst the ongoing war in the Middle East. Nancy Mace slams Bella Hadid on social media for displaying Palestinian map that excludes Israel.

Hadid reportedly posed with the map, which is titled “Western Palestine,” during her 2022 visit to the Qatar National Library.

Sharing a screenshot of her post on X on Sunday, Mace, a fervent Israel supporter (R-SC), wrote, “Bella Hadid is a disgusting human being.”

While it is still unknown when Hadid uploaded the picture on Instagram, the Qatar National Library had shared a Facebook post on the supermodel's 2022 visit, which included a photo of her holding the map.

“We were delighted to welcome Palestinian-Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid to the Library where she was acquainted with the historical items in our Heritage Library that showcase the significant history of Palestine,” the library's 2022 post stated.

Nancy Mace's anti-Hadid remarks fume netizens

Mace's remarks against Hadid sparked huge outcry on social media, with Palestine supporters calling out the former for bashing the supermodel.

“If this hideous Zionist stooge Nancy Mace wants to see a “disgusting human being”? Look in the mirror,” one user wrote.

“What is disgusting about this?” asked another, adding, “Your damn job is to represent all Americans, not the tiny minority that your handler tells you to represent. You should resign immediately, you are not fit to represent the American people.”

“Nancy, it’s a historic map. It’s factual. You are the one with the problem here,” a third user remarked.

“It’s a map of Palestine 🇵🇸- before Israel was “created”,” the fourth user said, while several other X users called for “Free Palestine”.

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Tuesday that six more bodies have been discovered from the debris by Palestinian medical personnel and rescue workers, bringing the total number of fatalities from war with Israel since October 2023 to 48,291. Israel launched an offensive against terror organization Hamas after its unprecedented attack on the former's territory killed over 1,200 Israelis.